LAKE JACKSON — The annual Lake Jackson Turkey Trot returns Thursday to raise money for the Lake Jackson Intermediate band.
“It’s an exciting day; lots of people come out and support the event,” Lake Jackson Intermediate band director Amy Laney said. “From the runners, volunteers and those who come to cheer them on, it’s become an event that really brings our community together.”
Laney, who is in her eighth year with the band and fourth as its director, has seen how the Thanksgiving morning run has helped her students, she said.
“We have been able to use the money we raised to purchase equipment and technology for the program that benefits our students,” Laney said. “We are always looking for ways to become better teachers and positively impact our students and these purchases help that goal.”
She is hoping more than 425 runners are lined up for the start of the race at 7:45 a.m. Thursday outside the school at 100 Oyster Creek Drive, which would be a record turnout. Older runners can enter the 5K or 10K for $25, while children can participate for free in the Kids Run.
“We have well over 300 people signed up right now and expect more to sign before race day,” Laney said. “I’m hopeful that we can break the record set back in 2017. It’s an exciting day and it’s also been a great way for our students to give back to the community through being volunteers and showing our thanks to those who have helped us.”
Late registration and packet pick-up for those preregistered will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Jackson Intermediate. Race-day registration will be from 6:15-7:30 a.m.
To preregister or for information, visit lakejacksonturneytrot.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.