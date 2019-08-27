CLUTE
Hoping to be a household name one day, the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers’ Madison Johnson is working toward that status by playing two sports.
Currently holding down the libero position for the Lady Buc volleyball team, Johnson is also a shortstop for the softball squad.
“I want my team to know they can count on me, and know that I can get to all the balls on the court,” Johnson said. “I just want to keep my energy up all the time and hustle for every ball to not hit the floor.”
A sophomore, Johnson is a competitor by nature but understands the role of a teammate. That is why she wants to help her volleyball teammates achieve their goals and make a deeper playoff run this season.
As a freshman, Johnson played a lot last year, finishing with 337 digs, 430 serve receives, 103 kills and 101 assists. She loves this game so much, she’d like to play it at the next level.
A beach lover, Johnson especially likes the beaches in Florida. And some day she’d like to suit up for the University of Miami and enjoy the clear blue water and soft white sand of South Florida beaches.
“I love that school so much,” Johnson said. “The beaches are so nice, unlike here. The football game against the Florida Gators made me mad.”
When it comes to music, Johnson is a country kind of girl with a hint of rap mixed in. Her favorite song is “Panini” by Lil Nas X and her favorite artists to date are Kane Brown and Luke Combs.
“I love all country and I also like rap, but people usually laugh at the rap I listen to,” Johnson said.
Though volleyball and softball are her main sports, Johnson also likes to play beach volleyball, tennis and basketball as well. She enjoys going to the Brazoswood football and basketball games but doesn’t keep up with any college or professional sports teams.
When it comes to hobbies and interests, Johnson likes to work with and take care of children at her church, Life Foursquare Church. Her preferences to cleaning would be she’d rather do yardwork outside the house than clean inside.
“I’d rather have my brothers clean the house and me do yardwork,” she said. Power-washing you can make a lot of money, and it’s so satisfying to clean a driveway.”
Her favorite movies are “The Blind Side” and “Breakthrough,” which were released 10 years apart. Though her choices aren’t bad in any sense, a fun fact is she’s never seen “Forrest Gump.”
Johnson also loves going to Galveston for the shopping, but not so much for the beaches.
Though Johnson’s name will mostly radiate through sports at Brazoswood High School, she’s an interesting person in many ways intends to have some incredible achievements before her time in Brazoria County is up.
Brazoswood will play at Nimitz today to continue non-district play on the volleyball court.
