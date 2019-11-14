Hole in ones are hard to come by, whether you’re a professional or beginner, and Brazoswood 15-year old sophomore Joel Sciba just so happened to do the seemingly impossible.
On Nov. 6, Sciba hit a hole in one at The Wilderness Golf Course on hole 8 from 189 yards.
“At first I really didn’t feel anything,” Sciba said. “It hit me even more now that some time has passed. I was just trying to get it as close to the green as possible.”
Sciba’s only been playing golf since June 2018, but that’s an achievement he can hang his hat on for the rest of his life. Until he hits another one, of course.
All this happened while at Brazoswood Buccaneer golf practice.
“My coach was the first one on the green when it happened, I was coming in kind of slow because we’d been practicing all day and I was tired,” Sciba said. “He told me to hurry up because he said he couldn’t find my ball, then he told me to check the hole because he didn’t yet. I just looked in there and there it was and I just walked away laughing and they all just started screaming. It was great.”
Sciba is a player who’s gone from shooting rounds of up to 167 when he first started golfing to regularly shooting in the 90s. This accomplishment adds only icing on the cake to the progress he’s made already.
“I’m very proud of my son. All my friends and our family have never done it before and I’m just so proud of him,” father Patrick said. “This is his accomplishment. His coach Pete Harris and private swing coach Clemente Saenz has helped him, but he was the one that swung the club. He took the shot.”
Kudos to Joel Sciba for maybe getting this lifelong achievement and hopefully there is more in store for him in the future.
TOURNAMENTS
Bruce May Memorial Golf Tournament: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start Nov. 23 scramble at Austin Bayou, 2111 CR 33, Danbury. Proceeds benefit the PTSD Foundation and Camp Hope. Entry fee for the scramble is $75 per member, $100 for nonmembers and includes breakfast, green fees, mulligan package, range balls, lunch and goody bags. Register at brucemaymemorialgolftournament.com. Call Mindy Price at 713-201-7349.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament: Rescheduled for March 27 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee and meals. Call Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or email at jcobb@uwbc.org.
