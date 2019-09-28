football scoreboard
THURSDAY
Pearland 48, Alief Taylor 32
FRIDAY
Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Angleton 14
Columbia 50, Bay City 6
Sweeny 24, Bellville 7
Tidehaven 39, Danbury 8
Brazosport Christian 72, Conroe Covenant 58
Pearland Dawson 21, Strake Jesuit 17
Manvel 71, Houston Northside 20
Brazosport, Alvin bye
TODAY
Brazoswood at George Ranch, 6 p.m.
