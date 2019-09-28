football scoreboard

THURSDAY

Pearland 48, Alief Taylor 32

FRIDAY

Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Angleton 14

Columbia 50, Bay City 6

Sweeny 24, Bellville 7

Tidehaven 39, Danbury 8

Brazosport Christian 72, Conroe Covenant 58

Pearland Dawson 21, Strake Jesuit 17

Manvel 71, Houston Northside 20

Brazosport, Alvin bye

TODAY

Brazoswood at George Ranch, 6 p.m.

