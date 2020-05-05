CLUTE — Brazoswood soccer was in contention for the last playoff spot in its district, and when the season abruptly halted, a couple players earned all-district selections.
Buccaneers Austin Alexander and Stefano Angheben received District 23-6A first-team selections for the 2019-20 season.
“I’m very proud of the guys’ accomplishments and how it reflects on the competitiveness of the team,” Brazoswood head coach Luis Gomez said. “These players deserved to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the team.”
Alexander was a stout defender on the Brazoswood backline and also added four assists in district play. He earned the district distinction for two consecutive years.
“It’s a great honor, especially getting it two years in a row,” Alexander said. “Our coaches put our team in good positions to be successful.”
Angheben played forward for the Bucs, slotting away nine goals for third in the district and adding two assists.
Gomez was proud both players were honored after having good seasons, even if their numbers didn’t show everything they’ve contributed.
“In soccer we tend to acknowledge the guys that score and when goalkeepers stand out, but many times some players get overlooked. Stats don’t always tell the whole story,” Gomez said. “I’m grateful to be able to celebrate their outstanding play on the field.”
Joining them on the first team were Elsik’s Mayno Linares, Juan Guzman, Samuel Nseng, Juan Zometa and Javier Ordonez; Strake Jesuit’s Brian Johnson, Haydan Solis, Hayden Fetzer and Benjamin Caligur; Hastings’ Jhon Murillo, Omar Rivera and Leo Andrade; George Ranch’s Alex Ortiz, Matt Fisher and Alan Mendoza; Pearland’s Noah Gibertson and Jarod Dague; Taylor’s David Rivas and Chris Orellana and Dawson’s Thai Nguyen an Edgar Bravo.
On the second-team district, Brazoswood’s Tyler Rodgers and Angel Martinez earned selections. Others included Elsik’s Jesus Galvan, Brian Obaseki, Danford Ndabah and Zamir Gonzalez; Strake Jesuit’s Joseph Stiles, Boudewijin Vander Weiden and Dominic Corredore; Hasting’s Jovanny Torress and Osvaldo Polio; George Ranch’s Israel Sevilla and Martin Munez; Pearland’s Thomas G. McNamara and Lorenzo Arrigoni and Dawson’s Brogan Heintz and Declan Heintz.
Martinez scored five goals and contributed with four assists in district while Rodgers played his part as a maestro in the midfield.
The Buc’s Davyn Samuels, Jesus Guel and Gerardo Lucero also made the honorable mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.