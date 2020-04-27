The Houston Texans didn’t have a first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft and only five selections, but Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien felt him and his staff made quality choices.
“I think that we took a lot of that into account,” O’Brien said. “When you look at Ross (Blacklock) and Jon (Greenard) and Charlie (Heck) and John Reid and Isaiah Coulter, you’re talking about mature guys, guys that have overcome adversity in their lives, guys that understand work ethic, guys that understand how important practice is, guys that understand what it means to be a good teammate and be hungry and humble. I think we got those type of guys with all these guys.”
O’Brien went primarily defense this year, drafting Blacklock as defensive tackle, Greenard as outside linebacker/defensive end and Reid as cornerback.
He’s not sure if they’ll be impact players this year, especially with the limited amount of integration they’ll have during the pandemic, but he feels they’ll provide good depth for the team as they prepare to improve the roster quality as much as they can.
“I like our team. I think at this time of the year, we have good depth at a lot of positions. Certainly there’s always holes that we need to fill and think about, but I really like where we are right now,” he said. “It’s still incomplete. Even though we’ve had the draft and free agency, there’s still a lot of different things you can do relative to the roster. We’ll continue to grind on that and work, but I like where we are right now.”
Reid, the former Penn State Nittany Lion, is a player O’Brien has been familiar with since he was the head coach at Penn State, before coming to Houston. He recruited Reid when he was in high school and had some background on his abilities as a player.
It also helped that now Penn State Head Coach James Franklin endorsed Reid, making O’Brien very comfortable with the pick.
“He’s a good guy, we’re glad we are able to have him,” O’Brien said. “He went through some adversity there at Penn State, injuries and different things, but he came out last year and was highly recommended by James Franklin and did a good job last year at Penn State. We were glad to be able to get him.”
With the draft over, O’Brien doesn’t want to stop there in improving the talent on the team. At this time he’s focused on finding role players and big hidden contributors on players that didn’t get drafted.
“I think we’ll add some guys relative to the college free agent process that we’re working on right now,” he said. “I think for where we are right now, we feel pretty good about where we are and we’ll continue to build if we see somebody out there that could really help us, we’ll definitely continue to build.”
