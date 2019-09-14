WEST COLUMBIA
Rivalry games are always hard-fought contests. This year’s Battle of the Bernard between Columbia and Sweeny was just that Friday night.
On this occasion, Columbia had the better of the fight as the Roughnecks defeated their cross-county rivals 38-7 at Griggs Field.
The Roughnecks (3-0) rolled up 364 yards on offense, while their defense limited the Bulldogs (1-2) to 152 total yards.
“Hats off to our defensive guys,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “Offensively, we started off slow again. A couple of penalties hurt us, and we had some pass protection issues that we’ve got to correct as we move forward.”
Problems started for Sweeny in the first half. The Bulldogs could only muster 23 total yards of offense in the first two quarters of play. Columbia, on the other hand, rushed for 193 yards in the first half as it took a 21-0 lead at halftime.
“I knew it was going to be tough. They are a good ball club. We knew that going in,” Sweeny coach Randy Lynch said. “Offensively, they’ve got multiple weapons they can use at the running back position. And they have the big quarterback. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We kind of kept it tight early, and then things kind of snowballed on us. That’s part of football.”
Both teams had a hard time finding their way offensively early in the first quarter before Columbia got on the scoreboard. Jamaurion Woodard capped a 43-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run to put the Roughnecks up 7-0 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a bang for Columbia, as Jame’son Rebector ran through the Sweeny defense on a 51-yard touchdown run with 11:47 left. The former Bulldog finished the game with 66 yards rushing.
Columbia’s defense stopped the Bulldogs on a fourth-and-1 play to take over on downs at the Sweeny 45 with 7:46 left in the first half. A short time later, Rebector scored his second touchdown of the game on a 19-yard run with 5:25 left in the half, putting the Roughnecks up 21-0.
Columbia continued to roll in the second half. The Roughnecks drove 74 yards on their first possession of the third quarter. Jordan Woodard caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cameron Ward to extend Columbia’s lead to 28-0 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The touchdown was a redemption for Woodard, who had an eight-yard touchdown erased because of a penalty just a few plays before.
Senior running back Luke Arias, who was seeing his first action of the season, increased Columbia’s advantage with 3:18 left in the third quarter when he took a screen pass from Ward and scampered up the sideline 34 yards for a touchdown. Arias accounted for 101 yards of total offense in the game for Columbia.
Sweeny finally got on the scoreboard with 1 minute left in the third quarter. Justice Clemons caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Robbins for the Bulldogs’ only score. A 37-yard pass to Collin Coker from Robbins deep into Columbia territory helped set up the touchdown.
Juan Rosas capped the scoring for Columbia with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter when he connected on a 40-yard field goal. Rosas was also perfect on extra-point kicks.
Sweeny will try to regroup next week when they play host to Fulshear at Bulldog Stadium.
“This group is going to go through some growing pains. I’ve been saying it all year long, and I think people are starting to realize that,” Lynch said. “I am not going to make excuses. We didn’t play well and they did. That’s the bottom line.”
Columbia will go on the road next week to take on La Marque as the Roughnecks close out their pre-district schedule.
“It’s great to beat Sweeny with bragging rights and all that. It’s always great to beat those guys,” Mascheck said. “I am proud of the kids and the kids’ effort, but we have some things we need to continue to clean up. We’ve got one week and then we start district. We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up before we start district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.