SWEENY — It was a dominant start to the postseason for the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night. They started strong and didn’t let off on their way to a 25-1, 25-7, 25-6 victory over the Kashmere Lady Rams.
Sweeny improved to 22-18 on the season after an 8-0 district campaign.
“I’m very happy with the start, but we need to make sure we stay focused for the next match,” Sweeny head coach Evaree Ray said. “We’re running tough practices and different scenarios to make sure we’re ready for anything.”
The first set created the tone for the match as Sweeny settled into its game early. Asha Strauther started the match with her first ace and continued her strong serving into an 8-0 lead. Sweeny dropped its only point of the set to make it 8-1 before a Megan Kessler kill from the right side gave the Lady Bulldogs and Kessler the serve. Kessler’s serving was laser accurate as Sweeny rattled off 16 straight with three aces and a third kill from Kessler on the way to a 25-1 first-set win.
The Lady Bulldogs also found Bri Perry in the middle throughout the set. After taking a set in the middle, she rose to rocket a kill through the center of the defense for a 17-1 lead.
In the final set the Lady Bulldogs made sure to close the match in straight sets as they continued their dominance. Up 12-4 they found Kierstyn Wesley on the left side as she picked up her first kill of the match with a cross-court hit. Continuing Sweeny’s accurate service, Lorelie Irby picked up two aces on her way to a seven-point run. Kianna Holmes had three aces in the set as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away.
Once again, though, it was Kessler who came up big to close the match. Her kill from the middle was the final point and put Sweeny through to the next round as they took the set 25-6 to complete their commanding win.
The second set was the closest of the match but it was still comfortable for the Lady Bulldogs. Holmes had some success for the Lady Bulldogs. Her ace with a 9-3 lead found a soft spot in the defense and set them on a six point run that gave Sweeny the cushion it needed. Holmes also had a kill from the right side as one of her two kills.
The Lady Rams stayed close early with Samrya Thomas getting their only kill of the match. But kills from Strauther Perry and Kessler kept the Lady Bulldogs in front before they pulled away. Brailyn Byers got in on the service game for Sweeny with an ace of her own as Sweeny opened up the lead on the way to a 25-7 set win.
“We’re going to keep working on our passing so that we can run more complex offenses in the future. We can build on what we showed here.” Ray said.
Sweeny moves into the next round of the postseason and looks to put more trophies to the district championship one they already have.
COLUMBIA BEATS SCARBOROUGH: The Columbia Lady ’Necks swept Houston Scarborough, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8, on Tuesday in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round at the Columbia gym.
Columbia improved to 23-15 on the season and will play Hargrave next in the area round. Time, date and place have yet to be determined.
Leading on the floor for Columbia in digs wereJayda Martinez with 16, Kirsten Bragg 10, Kendall McNett and Mariah Wessells seven each and Caroline Reese with five. Bragg led in serve/receives with eight and Wessells had seven. Alexis Presley led in kills with seven; Bragg and Claire Kondra each had six. Jada Rhoades led in assists with 23. Bragg, Kondra and Reese each had four service points; Wessells and McNett added three each.
