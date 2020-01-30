SUGAR LAND
Decisions will be made Frida y and Saturday at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land as the UIL Class 5A Region VII Diving and Swimming Championships will take place.
The Angleton Wildcats have a few front runners who will get that opportunity to advance to the UIL Class 5A Diving and Swimming State Championships in Austin, Feb. 14 to 15.
Brazosport and Columbia swimmers will also have representatives in the water.
Friday’s schedule will have diving championships starting at 10 a.m. with swimming preliminaries later that day starting at 4 p.m. Swimming finals will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The top two swimmers from each event automatically advance to the state meet along with the top three divers for both boys and girls.
Angleton had an influx of youth in their program, but the experience gained has made them better throughout the season.
“We have a young team still, but with another year have gotten stronger,” Angleton swim/dive coach Daniel Huffman said. This year we’ve added divers at the region level which is helping us incredibly. It will continue to snowball as we have a strong eighth-grade group coming up, so we are looking like we will be competing year to year to year consistently now.”
Finishing second at the District 24-5A Meet, the Wildcats have 11 swimming events within striking distance of the top two places.
A couple of sophomores, Aaron Black and twin brother Abel Black, are primed to lead the pack. Both have No. 1 seeds going into region with Aaron in the 200-yard free, 1 minute, 46.03 seconds and Abel in the 200-IM (2:01.41).
“They do look stronger this year, and we are at the point where we are getting junior national cuts and traveling to other states to compete,” Huffman said. “They have the ability to rest going into region finals and look to hopefully drop times when they get to the state championships this year. But this year it isn’t a two trick pony, we have other swimmers who have an opportunity to make it to state even outside of relays as well.”
Both Aaron and Abel Black made state last season as freshmen and are likely to make it in back-to-back years. Also seeded No. 1 are junior Fynn Andrews, 500-free (4:55.64) and the 400 free-relay (3:18.58).
Seeded second for the Wildcats are Andrews, 200-free (1:47.62); junior Cameron Derleth, 200-IM (2:04.17); sophomore Ryan Fojtik, 500-free (4:59.47) and the 100-breaststroke, (1:01.21); third seeds, Aaron Black, 100-backstroke (52.46) and the 200-medley relay, (1:38.91); fourth seeds, Derleth, 100-butterfly (55.11) and Abel Black, 100-backstroke (53.26).
“Its strong events for us, what you are going to see is us advancing and I think I have several boys who will do well because we are positioned well,” Huffman said. “We have a lot of confidence and with that psych sheet one has to consider what district they are coming from, if they had to rest or not. We run in a fast district so most of our swimmers have to rest when they get to district. The goal is to turn around a week later and swim even faster, so that is what we are focused on and that is what we are talking about this week.”
Freshman diver, Victor Lopez goes into the diving competition seeded fifth overall out of 12 divers with 247.60 points.
The Ladycats will be led into the water by the 200-medley relay which goes in as a second seed at 1:56.44.
Senior Grace Torres is seeded fourth in the 200-IM (2:19.03) along with sophomore, Alyssa Ryan, 500-free (5:24.16) and the 400-free relay (3:54.90).
“Grace will have good strong swims and I think she can go faster then what’s she’s gone,” Huffman said. “I think that the swimmers in front of her have gone about as fast as they can go, so she has the ability to move on if she’d like too.”
Also going in as a sixth seed with be sophomore diver, Ashtyn Bovair (237.50).
“These were first year divers for us and both Victor and Ashtyn were able to achieve a 11 full dives meet in their first year,” Huffman said. “At district, Ashtyn added 75 points to her best score and Victor added 50 points to his best score. I think they will do better in region because every meet they’ve improved.”
BRAZOSPORT
Brazosport Lady Ships qualified three relays to the region with the 400-free relay seeded 16th overall (5:21.96); 21st overall, 200-free relay (2:36.27) and 22nd seed, 200-medley relay (3:02.98).
The Brazosport Exporters also qualified a relay, the 400-free relay, 5:23.74.
COLUMBIA
A couple of relays will hit the water for the Roughnecks as the 16th seed 200-free relay (1:46.62) and the 18th seed, 200-medley relay (2:02.68).
DANBURY
Also qualifying for Danbury was freshman Kendall Dean in the 50-free (27.59) as she goes in as a 19th seed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.