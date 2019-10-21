The Brazosport Exporters ran away with the boys district title while the Bay City Lady Blackcats claimed the girls spot at the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet.
The Ships scored 26 points Thursday with Bay City following with 32, Sweeny with 68 and Columbia at 44.
Brazosport’s David Gomez finished second overall in 17 minutes, 48 seconds. Teammate Manuel Acuna was fourth overall, 18:20; Aaron Navarrete, fifth, 18:43; Felix Chavez, seventh, 18:47 and Fabian Arredondo, eighth, 18:50.
In third place, Sweeny’s top five were Richard Garrison, ninth, 18:51; Josh Thomas, 11th, 18:56; Matthew Gartman, 14th, 19:37; James Jaime, 15th, 19:45 and Christian Jaime, 19th, 20:08. Bay City’s Ramiro Vera was first overall in 17:44 out of 26 runners.
The Brazosport and Sweeny teams advance to the Class 4A Region III Meet on Oct. 28 in Huntsville.
In girls standings, Bay City was first with 28 points, Columbia second at 46, Sweeny third with 69 and Brazosport at 83.
Sweeny’s top five runners were Daisy de Carlos, third, 13:37; Taylor Robertson, 14th, 15:31; Avery Tricka, 15th, 15:35; Bailey Tricka, 16th, 15:38 and Emma Henry, 21st, 15:58.98.
Brazosport’s Hayley Nanez was eighth, 14:24; Viviana Ruiz finished 13th, 15:13; Sierra Cordova, 19th, 15:56; Estephany Gallardo, 20th, 15:58.24 and Lia Hernandez, 23rd, 16:31.
Bay City’s Itzell Morales won the race in 13:29.
The top three girls teams, Bay City, Columbia and Sweeny, advance to the region meet.
For Brazosport, only Nanez advances to the region.
