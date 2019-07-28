CLUTE — Hot, muggy conditions are common for the annual Mosquito Chase 5K run. The two people who crossed the finish line weren’t unexpected either.
The finish to decide the men’s winner proved to be a little more heated than usual.
Brazoswood graduate Weston Caceres appeared comfortable ahead in the final 20 yards until Galveston’s Kelly Carmichael Jr. put on a late burst. Carmichael passed Caceres for the lede, but couldn’t quite hold it and ended up less than two seconds back.
Caceres broke the tape after 16 minutes, 53.85 seconds, to win the Mosquito Chase for the third time. Carmichael came in second at 16:55.77.
“I saw him from the corner of my eye with about five steps left and tried to pick it up,” Caceres said. “I used to run the 400/800, so I have a little bit of speed. I was able to pick it up there at the end and get the win. It was close.”
Caceres ran a 15:48 to win in 2010, and picked up his second first-place trophy in 2014 with a time of 19:03.
He didn’t intend to pick up another Saturday.
“I was not expecting to run as fast as I ran today. I was trying to aim at a low 18s in the 5K,” the former Buc cross country and track star said. “Right as we started the race, there was a group of five of us that were running pretty quick. Right then I decided to run with everybody and see what I could do. One by one everyone fell off until it was me and the guy who got second.”
Lauren Smith Stroud finished third overall in 17:30.90 and made it a round dozen victories among the women.
“I know I’ve run it a bunch of times, but since 2005, there have been maybe a couple of times I haven’t run it,” Stroud said. “I don’t think the course has changed much, but they did push the finish back a little bit over the years.”
Stroud is preparing for an even bigger goal as she will run a marathon in November with some significance to it.
“It is going to be the Richmond marathon, and I am trying to shoot for an Olympic trial time,” Stroud said. “So yes, I am preparing for anything that I do between now and then.
“Over the years, I do know that nowadays I am training a lot harder.”
Carmichael went on to compete in cross country at Texas A&M after graduating from Brazoswood in 2007, but his hometown race remains a lure every July.
“This course is still the same, and this one is special to me because back in 2010 is when I set my road personal best, which was 15:48,” he said. “I try to do this race every year, because we do get that pass to go into the festival, so we try to make it a priority to get out here.”
Caceres wants to keep running and competing in local events, he said.
“Most of the races I do are in the fall and winter because of this heat,” he said. “But now I am working and I have a family with two kids and I don’t get to run as much. But I want to keep running into my 60s and 70s. That is my goal, I am not trying to be to ambitious, I just want to get out and do these races.”
There were 76 runners and walkers lined up outside Clute Municipal swimming pool then the race started. Terry Myren from Bay City was the final one to cross the finish line in 55:43.34.
