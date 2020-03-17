ANGLETON — The Angleton Boxing Club had three fighters compete in the Houston Junior Golden Gloves last month and came home with a couple of championship medals.
Alan Osorio was the only experienced boxer going into the competition at the CDM Boxing Club at Greenspoint Mall in Houston. Leo Machado and Caleb Boling were getting into the ring for the first time.
“Some of these kids got nervous because they’d never been in competition before,” Angleton Boxing Club trainer Greg Brennan said. “Unfortunately for Alan Osorio, he went unopposed because no one signed up for his weight class. So he was automatically the champion.”
Osorio entered the 95-pound class in the 11/12-year-old open division for experienced boxers.
“He’d been looking good in sparring, and we were excited about seeing what he could accomplish, but just didn’t get the opportunity,” Brannan said.
The next two fighters did get in the ring.
Machado, 15, fought in the 125-pound class of the 15/16-year-old division. It was an all-comers division for newcomers.
“He won a split decision on that Saturday, and really it was that fight that set him up for what he did on Sunday,” Brannan said. “The experience that he gained from that first fight really helped him out a lot. He used some good skills in that first fight with hooks, uppercuts and body punches.”
Machado returned to the ring the following day to fight for the championship, which according to Brannan the Angleton fighter won easily.
“He dominated that championship fight and he just looked a lot calmer then he was on that Saturday,” Brannan said. “One thing that really improved with him was his defense. It wasn’t solid in his first fight, but he really picked it up in the second match. He learned some things, and one can tell he is a quick learner. Now he had to drop from 132 to 125, so that showed a lot of commitment from him to do something like that. He was a champion in his first two fights.”
Boling, 16, wasn’t as lucky after getting a bye in the semifinals. In the championship bout of the 16-year-old division, he came up short.
“Caleb didn’t look anything like in sparring, and he just didn’t show up in full potential,” Brannan said. “I don’t know what happened but probably nerves got to him in that championship fight. He lost a unanimous decision.”
The weight class he competed in didn’t help, his trainer said.
“He weighed in at 148 but fought in the 154-pound division. Six pounds is a huge advantage for someone,” Brannan said. “But he just didn’t have that normal offensive aggressiveness that he’s shown in his sparring sessions. It just seemed like he was holding back for some reason. He’s stocky, but he is just very aggressive in the way he fights.”
Brannan tried everything he could to get his boxer going.
“I just kept telling him to let go of his punches with commitment,” he said. “I didn’t want him to hesitate when he was throwing punches, but he just never got there. We are going to try to drop him down to the 141 division if we can get him there. He should be more comfortable there and won’t be giving up too much weight.”
