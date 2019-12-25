GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angleton earned a 47-34 victory against Fort Bend Willowridge in District 24-5A play at home Friday.
The Ladycats, now 2-3 in district play, improved to 9-5 overall. They were led by Selena Chaney with 21 points and K’Mory Price, who scored seven points.
Angleton will return to the court New Year’s Even with a district contest at Manvel.
In subvarsity play, the junior varsity Ladycats won 57-9 and the freshmen won 19-15.
Short-handed Lady Dogs fall: With a road trip to Louise to continue nondistrict play Friday, the Sweeny Lady Dogs were beaten by eight points by the Lady Hornets, 46-38.
Injuries have hurt Sweeny this season, leaving the team persistently shorthanded.
Leading scorers against Louise were Ashley Dailey with 14 points and Alecia King scored 13.
Lady Bucs fall on road: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost their District 23-6A opener Friday at Alief Hastings, 40-33.
The Lady Bears came out on fire, outscoring the Lady Bucs 14-1 after eight minutes of play. But Brazoswood bounced back with a 15-5 second period advantage but still trailed at halftime, 19-16.
Brazoswood was outscored 21-17 in the second half.
Nataly Segler scored 16 points and Jamia Ecby had eight points for the Lady Bucs. Regan Blank brought down 11 rebounds.
Brazoswood (0-1, 4-12 overall) will open the BISD Holiday Classic at noon Friday against Pasadena.
The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity put on quite a show on the court against Alief Hastings with a 61-13 district road victory last Friday.
Leading scorers were Lynette Salinas and Lizzie Harpham with 16 points each.
In the freshmen contest, the Lady Bucs fell, 27-17.
Mariah Rodriguez was selected as the player of the game for Brazoswood.
