The sweet southeast wind has been prevalent a lot this spring.
As a result, our spring fishing has been better than I can remember in a long time.
Fish bite better with a southeast wind, probably due to a low barometer, green water and high tides.
Our tides swelled this week, which gives us a lot more real estate to fish. The new water pushed loads of shrimp, shad and mullet to the shorelines and the trout followed.
Winds have gusted to 25 knots or better at times, but water clarity along the shorelines have remained fishable.
The only way to consistently catch fish along the middle coast with stiff winds is to wade. Water temps reached 75 degrees and most waders are wading wet.
In Freeport, the higher tides have pushed trout to the reefs in Christmas and Bastrop bays. Live shrimp worked off the edges of shell has been consistent. The Surfside beachfront has been good when the weather allows.
East Matagorda Bay continues to pump out trout in the six-pound range or better. Live shrimp under a Mid Coast cork has worked best rigged about three feet down. Lots of large sand trout have been mixed with specks while drifting in five feet of water.
West Matagorda Bay continues to produce trout to 25 inches on Bass Assassins and topwaters. The incoming tide has begun around daylight and peaked after lunch, perfect currents for wading the flats. The reefs around Coon Island have been good with light north winds.
In Seadrift, trout numbers have been strong on both shell and shorelines in Espiritu Santo and San Antonio bays. Live shrimp has been the best live bait, with Bass Assassins and MirrOlures garnering bites as well. Trout action around the jetty has improved on topwaters and live shad. Spots like City Slickers and the Cedars have been good on the incoming tide.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price said wading protected shorelines with topwaters and soft plastics have produced good trout. Shrimp under a popping cork has produced limits on reefs and scattered shell bottoms.
Redfish have been good in Bastrop Bay on live shad when you can find them. Some reds have hit small topwaters She Pups. Water clarity has been stained but the reds find the loud plugs.
Guide Michael Kubecka found good redfish in stiff winds on the reefs running parallel to the Intracoastal Waterway in East Matagorda Bay. He was using live shrimp rigged about a foot deep under a Mid Coast popping cork.
The swollen tides have made every back lake a player. Oyster Lake in Matagorda is holding lots of redfish, as is Crab Lake and Lake Austin. Best baits have been live shrimp but a few have hit topwaters.
Guide Will Granberry of Port O’Connor said lots of slot reds have been hanging around the jetty. He said there are plenty of bulls and oversized black drum as well.
There are also good reds along the shorelines early in the morning. It might be a trout one cast, then a red another. When tides are high both species intermingle.
Red snapper continue to be the most targeted specie in state waters and this week offshore anglers received news that the federal red snapper season for recreational anglers in federal waters will begin like normal on June 1 and run 63 days, unless it is cut short like last summer due to the Total Allowable Catch reaching its max.
Bag limits in federal waters are two fish per person with a 16-inch minimum, while state regulations allow four fish per person with a 14-inch minimum.
Water temps reached the upper 70s this week which should continue to push more pelagics closer to shore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.