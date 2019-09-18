CROSS COUNTRY
Running at the Surfside Invitational this past weekend were the Columbia Roughnecks.
Finishing for the Roughnecks were Eilijah Burton in 16th place in 21 minutes, 02 seconds followed by teammates Daniel Maus, 28th, 23:46; Jonathan Wonders, 29th, 24:08; Roy Maynor, 31st, 24:23 and Bryce Bair in 32nd place in 25:50.
Angleton Christian runs at invite: The Angleton Christian cross country team ran at the Dayton Bronco Invitation Varsity II race with several placing.
In the boys varsity 5K race, Peter Fontenot was 67th in 21:16.
Next were Kaleb Miranda, 79th, 21:43; and Noah Mink, 94th, 22:16.
Placing for the varsity girls were Kori Russell, 76th, 17:03; and Nataly Cruz, 93rd, 17:38.
In the junior varsity race for the boys, Sam Wingard was 83rd in 24:06; and Kaleb Smith, 87th, 24:16.
For the junior varsity girls, Olivia Fine was 36th, 16:38.
Rounding out the runners for Angleton Christian were the junior high boys and girls running a 3,200-meter race.
For the boys, Braden Schill was 35th, 14:37; Henry Tidwell, 45th, 15:09; Graham Parham, 104th, 17:52; and Landon Leal, 162nd, 20:13.
For the girls, Lacey Langham was 43rd, 17:42; and Grace Pritchert, 119th, 20:42.
Roustabouts race at Surfside: Participating at the Brazosport Surfside Invitational Saturday were the West Brazos Bouts and Lady Bouts.
The Lady Bouts finished first in the junior high category led by Laysa Stanford, 15:56; Braylee Schill, 16:05; Leyla Erwin, 17:09; Demye Bellard, 17:52; and Kimber Moraw, 18:59.
Running for the Bouts were Edward Villegas (15:58), London Rosse (25:47) and Luke Bowers (27:47).
Other successful runners for West Brazos were Donna Holder, Rebecca Pena, Abigale Schroeter, Brady McCann and Corey Blackstock.
VOLLEYBALL
Clute dominates
Clute Intermediate hosted La Marque on Monday, winning three matches.
In the Lady Cougar eighth-grade B team match was a sweep for Clute, 25-12, 25-8.
The top servers were Jazlyn Gully and Emmerson Thomas.
The seventh-grade A team won 25-18, 25-9, with Mia Estrello, Kira Gonzales and Audrey Sierra all top servers.
The seventh-grade B team also needed just two sets to get by La Marque, 25-7 and 25-3. Top servers were Lesley Garcia, Lindsey Garcia, Elizabeth Laws and Maci Chumchal.
FOOTBALL
Bouts, Bulldogs tie
The West Brazos Roustabouts and Sweeny Bulldogs tied on the night, 7-7, at West Brazos.
West Brazos took a third-quarter lead when Jordan Sparks punched it in from three yards out. It culminated a 60 yard drive for West Brazos. The extra point was run in by Braden French.
The score stood until the final minute of the game, when Sweeny forged the tie.
West Brazos standouts were Griffin Dodds with bn interception and Brian Russell who made countless tackles.
The Bouts host Freeport next Tuesday.
