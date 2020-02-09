CLUTE — The Buccaneers held firm, but a late first-half goal sealed their loss to the top-ranked team in the district.
The Brazoswood Bucs lost to the Alief Elsik Rams 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Slade Field in a 23-6A matchup.
“They (Elsik) played very well. They’re a very good team, but our effort was there,” Brazoswood head coach Luis Gomez said. “They made some plays you don’t see in many high school games and I think we held our ground pretty well.”
The Buccaneers came out strong in the first few minutes of the game, highlighted with a run down the left side of the pitch by Buc Jesus Guel. He found space to cross it toward teammate Cameron Whipple inside the box, but Whipple overpowered his shot, sending it off target in the third minute.
With both teams’ defenses taking a strong stand in the first half, Elsik’s Andrei Aguirre found space to maneuver through the Buccaneers backline to blast a shot in the bottom left corner past Brazoswood goalkeeper Russell Suma to take a 1-0 lead in the 33rd.
The lead going into the second half opened up Brazoswood’s defense enough for the Rams to come out strong on the opposing side of the pitch. They dominated the first five minutes with three shots on target that ended with Suma saves to keep the Rams at bay.
With the Rams on the attack, Guel and teammate Jose Rios were able to break away multiple times on the counterattack for a chance to level the match. Rios had two scoring chances in the 47th, but hit one straight to Elsik keeper Jorge Delatorre and blasted the other into the opposite side of the net.
“We made a couple of plays happen, but we just shanked some of those,” Gomez said. “If we made some of those it’s a different game, but things were flowing smoothly. We just have to finish some of those shots.”
The Rams kept their attack pressure on the Bucs backline until finally breaking through as Zamir Gonzalez curled a shot from outside the box into the top left corner of the goal in the 49th to extend the road team’s lead, 2-0.
In the 53rd, a penalty was awarded to Elsik because of a foul in the box, but Suma held firm and stopped Edgar Renteria’s penalty in the bottom left corner and proved how well he could play despite the numbers on the scoreboard.
“He’s been outstanding and he’s only a sophomore,” Gomez said. “I think he’s going to only get better and the guys up front definitely helped him out too. I can’t be mad at their effort today.”
Renter, however, was able to get his revenge in the 65th, making a run up the middle of the Brazoswood defense and putting a goal in the back of the net for the 3-0.
“We just played our own game and created chances,” Rams head coach Vincenzo Cox said. “Their defense played really good. Their goalkeeper saved five goals and played excellent. We managed to get one in and that helped us open up the defense to get more.”
The Bucs now fall to 0-4 in district and 5-6-3 overall while the Rams stay unbeaten at 13-0 and 4-0 atop district standings. Brazoswood takes on the Strake Jesuit Crusaders on Tuesday on the road at Strake Jesuit High School in another district game. Elsik will play George Ranch at home.
