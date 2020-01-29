HOUSTON – In another move by the Houston Texans and Texans Chairman, Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair had title changes for general manager/head coach Bill O’Brien and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterly on Tuesday.
“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” McNair said. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year, which was due in part to our new structure operating approach, and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston.”
In their first season together, O’Brien and Easterby led the Texans to a 10-win season and the team’s second-consecutive AFC South title. Houston defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round and advanced to the AFC Divisional round for the fourth time in team history.
The Texans have won the AFC South four times in the last five seasons, which ties for the second-most division titles in the NFL since 2015 and ties O’Brien for the most division titles by an active head coach in their first six years. Houston has won the second-most games (21) over a two-year span in team history and posted five winning seasons in six years under O’Brien.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.