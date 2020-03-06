After 33 years of refereeing basketball games, Clarence Johnican finally got the call.
The Sweeny resident will for the first time referee a UIL Girls Basketball State Championship game Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“They got ahold of our scheduler, who got in touch with me about two weeks ago,” Johnican said. “I was totally excited because in refereeing that is the ultimate goal for high school, which is to do a state championship, and after 33 years I am just grateful.”
The process for the UIL to select such referees starts with each basketball chapter in the state putting up 10 names.
“The Brazosport Chapter only has 60 members; I am not the only one deserving of officiating a state championship game,” Johnican said. “I’d say half of them have the qualifications to do that. I was just fortunate to be selected.”
The six state championship games Saturday will start at 8:30 a.m. with Class 1A; 10 a.m. Class 3A; 1:30 p.m. Class 2A; 3 p.m. Class 5A; 7 p.m. Class 4A and at 8:30 p.m. Class 6A.
Johnican will not find out which game he is working until Friday night, when the UIL will hand out assignments.
“I think it is going to be amazing, this is what I have strived for, and this was my goal,” he said. “I know that I have to do an excellent job and I will because the simple fact I want to keep the door open for our chapter for the UIL to come back and use more officials. I don’t feel any pressure because I’ve been doing it so long. I know what type of referee I am, and I know I will do a good job. It will be amazing to be in the Alamodome.”
Johnican’s start as a referee goes back to 198,6 when he was playing basketball on the Dow Chemical Basketball League.
“Danny Wells was officiating and I thought he was doing a horrible job officiating and I told him,” Johnican said. “I didn’t know him personally, and told him that I could do better than him. So he said come over I will sign you up and you can start officiating. So that is how I got started, and Wells was one of the officials who taught me how to officiate.”
Johnican proceeded to officiate youth, junior high, high school, AAU, semi-pro and year-round basketball games. He’s put in a lot of time to make himself better, he said.
“I think I am the best official, but when I started I listened to the older officials and that is how I use to grade myself,” Johnican said. “I think that in order to become a good official, one has to listen to the veterans. They have that experience and I think that helped me a whole lot.”
After officiating his first basketball game, Johnican felt he made the right decision
“Going in I was nervous like many other officials, but I felt like I did a good job,” he said. “After my first year, I started officiating varsity games ,which hardly ever happens. For most, it takes them two or three years to get varsity games. Just by listening to the older officials got me there.”
During his time, the 58-year-old has been to both the boy and girl state championship games to continue learning.
“As an official I pride myself watching the officials and I even do that on TV,” he said. “I am watching what they are doing, noticing the mistakes or whether they are out of position.
“I’ve been chosen about 15 times to officiate regionals. I’ve worked hard at it, not only in basketball but football and softball as well. I take pride in it, and I tell the young guys that they have to work hard at it. Sooner or later it will pay off.”
Whether attending chapter meetings, clinics or just making sure he is caught up on the rule book, Johnican has kept his head in the know for the game of basketball, he said.
Now it will be his turn to be in the spotlight, and he couldn’t be happier about that.
“This means a lot to me because I am honored to be selected because out of all the officials in the state of Texas they selected me,” Johnican said. “I am privileged, but I can’t put it into words how I really feel.”
Championship games for Class 5A and lower will be webcast on www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.
The Class 6A championship game will be televised live on Fox Sports Southwest at 8:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.