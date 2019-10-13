LAKE JACKSON — Everything clicked Friday for Brazosport Christian as the Eagles headed home early, shutting out the Alvin Living Stones Lion on the road, 49-0.
In other area action Friday, Ganado whipped Danbury, 58-6.
The game ended after the third quarter because of the mercy rule as Alvin Living Stones fell to 0-3 while the Eagles improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
“They felt good; we were able to get a lot of players involved,” Brazosport Christian coach Danny Martin said. “We ran the ball well. We had good blocks that opened up gaps to run through.”
The Eagles played without two key members of the team, center Ethan Schumaker and defensive back Nick DeOlivera, who were injured in their last game against Alan Academy.
That opened up room for players like Ryan Lopez to step in and contribute more than he would on the usually.
“Ryan Lopez played well on both sides of the ball. He had a fumble recovery and got some carries,” Martin said. “He put his head down and really ran the ball well.”
The Eagles will focus next on the Alpha Omega Academy Lions as they play at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
Panthers still lookkng for first win of season
Danbury (0-3, 0-6) wasn’t able to secure its first win of the season, losing to the Ganado Indians (2-0, 5-1) 58-6 in a District 4-3A matchup Friday.
“We had some miscalculations in fundamentals, and we can’t try and take the easy road to winning,” Danbury oach Trey Herrmann said. “We have to become more process-oriented rather than result-oriented.”
The Panthers were beaten on the line of scrimmage, allowing 435 total yards on defense — 201 passing and 234 rushing.
“They were more fundamentally sound on the line of scrimmage; our defensive line doesn’t produce big plays and that can’t happen,” Herrmann said. “We also missed tackles in the second and third level in the game.”
With three more games remaining for the season, the Panthers have seen in Ganado what they want their program to resemble.
“That was the best-coached team we’ve played so far. Their players played hard, and they knew what they wanted to do,” Herrmann said. “We have to think about how we can win, which is play great on defense, special teams and be efficient on offense.”
The Panthers’ next game will be at home against the Bloomington Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humber Field.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.