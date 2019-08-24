CLUTE — Pancakes galore will be served at Brazoswood as the Buccaneers host their annual Pancake Breakfast to kick off the 2019-20 season.
The breakfast starts at 10 a.m. today in the main cafeteria at the high school, 302 Brazoswood Drive.
The annual fall fundraiser starts with an intrasquad scrimmage before the team heads to breakfast to eat and have a meet and greet with those in attendance.
“I’m fired up to keep the tradition going.” first-year head coach Danny Youngs said.
Anyone is welcome to the breakfast. The Buccaneers boosters and Youngs want as many fans in the community as can make it to gather and enjoy the day together. Youngs has also invited players and fans from the intermediate schools to share in the festivities.
“This is a good time for people in the community to reunite with each other,” said Jason Caballero, president of the football booster club. “This has been going on since I was in high school.”
Plates will cost $5 for unlimited pancakes, a silent auction will take place and booster club memberships will be sold. Volunteers alsoi are being recruited to help at athletic events.
For information, call Caballero at 979-900-2920.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.