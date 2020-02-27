Local softball and baseball tournaments will fill up the schedule this weekend as both sports gear up their nondistrict seasons.
SOFTBALL
In the Battle of the Best 2020 Varsity Tournament, the Columbia and Sweeny softball programs will co-host games at their fields through Saturday.
Action at Columbia’s softball field will start at 11 a.m. today with Terry taking on East Bernard. That will be followed by a 1 p.m. first pitch for Terry and Boling before the hometown team takes over at 3 p.m. versus East Bernard and 5 p.m. against Boling.
At Sweeny’s softball field, the first game will be at 9 a.m. when Rockport takes on Little Cypress-Mauriceville then the host Lady Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Danbury vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville follows at 1 p.m.. The final game is at 3 p.m. with Danbury taking on Sweeny.
In other tournaments this weekend:
The Lady Bucs (6-2), coming off a loss to Sweeny on Tuesday, will stay close to home for the Haynie Spirit High School Softball Tournament today through Saturday.
That tournament is hosted by Alvin, Pearland and Pearland Dawson.
Brazoswood will play at 11 a.m. today against Katy Tompkins and 3 p.m. against Klein Collins, both at Manvel High School.
The Angleton Ladycats will play at the Clear Creek ISD Tournament starting today.
BASEBALL
The Columbia and Sweeny baseball programs also will co-host an event this weekend, the annual Hit & Run Tournament today through Saturday.
At Columbia’s Renfro Field, the Roughnecks will open play at 11 a.m. against Calhoun followed by a 1:30 p.m. game between Needville and Waller. At 4 p.m., Needville and Bellville square off before Columbia returns to the field at 6:30 p.m. against Bellville.
Over at Sweeny, the Bulldogs will take on Fulshear to start the day at 11 a.m. The 1:30 p.m. contest pits El Campo vs. Giddings, followed by Fulshear vs. Giddings at 4:40 p.m. and Sweeny vs. Sealy in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.
Other local teams in action this weekend:
Brazoswood will head to Galveston for its tournament today through Saturday;
Angleton will play at the First Pitch Tournament hosted by Pearland and Pearland Dawson;
Brazosport will be at Texas City for its tourney;
Danbury will play at the Bulldog Bash in Hitchcock this weekend.
