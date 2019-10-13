ANGLETON
The Angleton Wildcats defeated the Brazoswood Buccaneer swim team, 156-148, Thursday in a dual at the Angleton Aquatic Center.
The Wildcats used 10 first-place finishes in 12 events, including all three relays. Twins Abel and Aaron Black each won two individual events.
Abel Black won the 200-meter freestyle race in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds along with the 100 free, 50.41. Aaron Black won the 50 free, 22.47, and the 100 backstroke, 54.55. Abel and Aaron Black were also part of the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.
Also winning for Angleton were Cameron Derleth in the 100 butterfly, 1:00.19; Nathan White, 500 free, 5:49.05; and Ryan Fojtik, 100 breaststroke, 1:03.65.
Those three relays that placed first were the 200 medley, Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Aaron Black, Nathan White, 1:42.43; 200 freestyle Aaron Black, Cameron Derleth, Fynn Andrews, Abel Black, 1:33.72; and the 400 free, Cameron Derleth, Fynn Andrews, Ryan Fojtik, Nathan White, 3:39.23.
The Bucs had first places from medalists Myles de Valcourt, 200 IM, 2:06.84; and diver Josh Robison with 201.55 points.
Second-place finishers included Myles de Valcourt, 100 breaststroke, 1:03.72; Anthony Sury, 100 backstroke, 1:01.05; Ben Latta, 200 free, 2:04.37; Matthew Traynor, 50 free, 24.13; Saylor Sherrodd, 100 butterfly, 1:03.55; Julien Ward, 100 free, 58.15; Trey Ponzi, 500 free, 5:55.31; and diver Matthew Traynor, 107.50 points.
Also in second were the 200 medley relay of Logan Ward, Cole Potter, Anas Chouai and Julien Ward, 1:57.11; 200 free relay, Myles de Valcourt, Noah Cobb, Cole Potter, Matthew Traynor, 1:38.51; and the 400 free relay, Anas Chouai, Saylor Sherrodd, Ben Latta, Anthony Sury, 3:46.87.
Ryan Fojtik, 200 IM, 2:10.17, placed second for Angelton. In third were Jacob Buckley, 100 free, 59.51; Coleton Coupland, 200 free, 2:06.96; Fynn Andrews, 200 IM, 2:13.11, and 100 backstroke, 1:02.56; diver Victor Lopez, 85.95 points; and the 200 medley relay, Danny Amiri, Coleton Coupland, Enrique Buentello, Jacob Buckley, 1:57.41. Ffourth were Jacob Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.33, Nathan White, 200 free, 2:08.33; Cameron Derleth, 200 IM, 2:13.65, diver Aaron Asletten, 70.10 points; and Enrique Buentello, 100 butterfly, 1:04.63, and 500 free, 6:02.94. Coleton Coupland, 100 breaststroke, 1:14.50; Danny Amiri, 100 butterfly, 1:08.84, and 100 backstroke, 1:12.80; Ethan Fields, 100 free, 1:05.82; and Lucas Hebert, 500 free, 6:44.97, each placed sixth. In seventh place was Lucas Quiroga, 50 free, 28.18; Lucas Hebert, 50 free, 28.41, placed eighth.
In third place for Brazoswood were Anas Chouai, 100 breaststroke, 1:10.09, Noah Cobb, 50 free, 24.68; Ben Latta, 100 butterfly, 1:04.43; Saylor Sherrodd, 500 free, 5:56.30; 200 free relay, Patrick Martin, Max Vance, Ben Latta, Julien Ward, 1:44.55 and 400 free relay, Sydney De La Huerta, Sean Brown, Logan Ward, Noah Cobb, 4:06.97. In fourth were Logan Ward, 100 backstroke, 1:07.83; Anas Chouai, 50 free, 25.01; and Max Vance, 100 free, 1:01.27. Aidan Sauceda, 100 backstroke, 1:12.25, Jayden Arana, 100 free, 1:05.50, Sydney De La Huerta, 500 free, 6:41.6, Cole Potter, 200 free, 2:09.90, and100 breaststroke, 1:13.07, Anthony Sury, 200 IM, 2:22.35, Julien Ward, 50 free, 25.35 and Sydney De La Herta, 100 butterfly, 1:07.55, all placed fifth. Trey Ponzi, 200 free, 2:10.20, placed sixth. In seventh were Max Vance, 100 breaststroke, 1:24.68, Patrick Martin, 100 backstroke, 1:16, and 200 IM, 2:35.77; Noah Cobb, 100 butterfly, 1:12.22; and Sean Brown, 100 free, 1:06.68.
