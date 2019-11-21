Fro m the beginning of a sport season to the very end and even after that, there are almost always great debates of who deserved awards including Player of the Year or Most Valuable Player. The Wilderness doesn’t leave that up to the imagination.
The Wilderness Golf course has its own Wilderness Golf Association Player of the Year competition for anyone participating in WGA events.
There are only two more events left before a winner is announced, the Turkey Shootout on Saturday and the Par 3 Challenge on Dec. 3.
The Turkey Shootout is a two-person best ball scramble and the Par 3 Challenge consists of every hole becoming par-3.
Points are awarded to players after they complete each WGA event, with first-place getting 10 points, second place getting eight points, third with six points, fourth with four points, fifth with three points, sixth with two points and one point for all participants.
“It’s a fun time. It’s all team-oriented except for the three major events we have and they just come out and have fun,” assistant manager for The Wilderness Golf Course Dave Paukner said.
The top five leaders in the WGA player of the year standings are Lake Jackson resident Alan Hammond (58), Brazoria resident Destin Muntzel (47), Clute resident David Smelscer (44), Lake Jackson resident Larry King (41) and Lake Jackson resident Steve Harlan (40).
This is just another fun way for people in the community who enjoy golf to compete against each other. Competition is a good way for people to bond, and an event you can participate in all year makes that opportunity even better.
TOURNAMENTS
Bruce May Memorial Golf Tournament: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start Nov. 23 scramble at Austin Bayou, 2111 CR 33, Danbury. Proceeds benefit the PTSD Foundation and Camp Hope. Entry fee for the scramble is $75 per member, $100 for nonmembers and includes breakfast, green fees, mulligan package, range balls, lunch and goody bags. Register at brucemaymemorialgolftournament.com. Call Mindy Price at 713-201-7349.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament: Rescheduled for March 27 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee and meals. Call Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or email at jcobb@uwbc.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.