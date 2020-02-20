FREEPORT — Eduardo Bernal has his first fight under his belt, and that belt is the one worn by champions.
The 15-year-old Brazosport High School student made his competitive debut Feb. 8 in the championship match for 114-pounders in the 2020 Houston Junior Golden Gloves at CDM Gym at Greenspoint Mall in Houston.
“It was hard because it was my very first fight ever and also because I was fighting someone with a different style,” Bernal said. “I was fighting someone I didn’t know. But I was so nervous that I couldn’t do my foot placements, and I just couldn’t remember how to do anything.”
It took Bernal a few punches until he got into the groove and dominated his opponent to win the 114-pound bout.
“That feeling of winning was something that I had never felt before,” Bernal said. “Now I want more and I just want to keep winning. I felt very happy when I won because I also proved a lot of doubters wrong.”
When Bernal walked into Gallardo’s Boxing Team gym for the first time five months ago to start learning the nuances of boxing, he really didn’t know what he was getting himself into.
“He started from nothing. He didn’t know anything about boxing, but within time we realized that he really wanted to learn,” trainer Ricardo Gallardo said. “So we made sure to teach him as much as we could so that he could get better. He told us he wanted to participate in the Golden Gloves, and it took us three months to train for that.”
Gallardo realized he had a newcomer to the sport who was eager to learn.
“He kept showing up and he paid attention and trained every day,” Gallardo said. “We had been sparring in Katy for several weekends before the Golden Gloves to continue to get ready. Every Saturday morning for several weekends, we would travel to Katy for sparring so that we could correct our errors and not commit them during a fight.”
Bernal liked the sport before he decided to take it up, but quickly realized how difficult it is. He enjoyed it enough to give up playing soccer for the Exporters.
“I used to watch YouTube videos on the sport, but it was a whole lot different once I got into the ring,” Bernal said. “It took me a month to settle in a bit once I finally got the steps right. I was lost at first, not really getting the movements, but coach was patient with me.”
That patience paid off based on what Gallardo saw from Bernal at the Golden Gloves.
“He connected with his clean punches at the beginning and he gave everything in the fight,” Gallardo said. “He had good movement in the ring and he got some body shots as well as shots to the upper body and head. But in the second round, it was close for a while, but he still pulled out the round. In the third, from start to finish, he dominated just like in the first round.”
Bernal will continue training for a possible upcoming match in March or possibly the Junior Olympics in April.
“We want to keep him active in the ring,” Gallardo said. “We are also going to be having our own show in June. He just needs to keep showing up and learning.”
