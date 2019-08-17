ANGLETON — Coming home to Angleton is always a special occasion for Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs.
This week, the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans got together for some preseason practices Wednesday and Thursday before their preseason matchup at 7 p.m. today at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Going into his fifth NFL season, all with the Lions, Diggs has solidified his strong safety position ahead of Tavon Wilson, Miles Killebrew and Will Harris.
In the second year of his $20.4 million contract, Diggs finished with 77 total tackles and three interceptions in 2018 after playing all 16 games for the Lions.
It was the second season in a row where Diggs had played a full season after an injury cut his season short in 2016. In his 2015 rookie year, Diggs played all 16 games as well.
Diggs has been productive in the secondary, where he played as a cornerback in 2015 and then moved to the nickel corner position in 2016 before taking over the strong safety spot the past two seasons.
A sixth-round selection by the Lions out of the University of Texas, Diggs has proved he can stay on the field, playing in 59 of 64 career games.
Even with such a busy week in Houston, Diggs had a bit of time to pay a special visit to Angleton High School to hand out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies for children in the Angleton ISD before school starts Monday.
“Man, just to be able to come home, be around family, be around friends and do something for the community means a lot to me,” Diggs said at the Detroit Lions website. “I just remember walking these halls maybe 10 years ago, so for me it is a blessing to be in my shoes and it is a blessing to have my teammates out here with me.”
Diggs, 26, wasn’t too far away from Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday, where the 5-foot-9, 197-pounder made so many plays on offense, defense and special teams for the Wildcats.
A starter at Angleton High School from his freshman season, Diggs headed to the Texas Longhorns and starred there before being drafted by Detroit.
Joining Diggs on his venture to his hometown were quarterback Matthew Stafford, Darius Slay, Harris, Jarrad Davis, Dee Virgin, Charles Washington, Kenny Golladay, Justin Coleman, Kerryon Johnson, Killebrew, Tracy Walker and Devon Kennard.
They all joined in handing out backpacks as they greeted smiling children who were quite pleased with their new backpacks.
