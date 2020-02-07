DANBURY — Realizing she couldn’t pass up on a good opportunity, Danbury softball player Mallerie Munson signed to continue her softball playing career at the University of St. Thomas on Jan. 31.
It was a process that started last summer when Munson attended a St. Thomas softball camp.
“It was a camp where both the coach and I talked a lot about different things,” Munson said.
After that camp encounter, Munson and St. Thomas head softball coach Angela Froboese met up again at a select tournament Munson was a part of with her select team, the Texas Glory from Baytown.
“I played a couple of select tournaments and I emailed the coach and she came out and watched,” Munson said. “A few times I had some clutch hits, which says a lot about coming through when runs are needed.
Munson also made another visit to make sure thats where she wanted to go and it didn’t disappoint.
“I also went on a visit in October and that’s when I realized that I wanted to be there,” she said.
“It was going to be there, in Houston or Alverno College in Wisconsin. I also went to a visit there, but it just didn’t click like St. Thomas did.”
The 2021 season will be the first softball season for St. Thomas. They will be a Division III program taken over by Froboese who for the past 11 seasons was at Southwestern University as the head coach.
“It will be interesting to play in college, but I know it might be scary at first,” she said. “I always watch games on TV, but being a part of team that is out there for the very first time ever will be cool. Just knowing how much work has been put in for that specific debut again will be cool. I really like the coach and to be a part of a team where we are all working toward the same goal.”
Munson was one of the leaders to help the 2019 Danbury Lady Panthers get to the UIL Class 3A Softball State Championships in Austin. The Lady Panthers lost in the semifinals to Halletsville (12-2).
“We’ve all been trying to work on harder than last year because, we want to go back to state like we did last year,” Munson said. “We’ve been putting in extra time in the weight room or just staying after practice to hit or pitch.
“I’ve really been working on my pitching because I didn’t get to do that much last season. So I want to come through for my team in the clutch this season.”
Munson and Amelia Hatthorn will share the duties for Danbury this season.
When she does get to St. Thomas, she will be hoping to either pitch or play second base.
“I’ve been working on increasing my speed along with my location and spin,” Munson said. “But I am just excited and looking at the positive side of playing at a new program because you are becoming part of history.”
