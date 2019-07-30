DANBURY — A familiar face returns to Southern Brazoria County as Trey Hermann has taken over as athletics director and head football coach at Danbury.
Hermann, who’s had several head-coaching positions, led the Alvin High School program from 2012-14.
“So far it’s been great. The coaches have been on board with what we are trying to do and I am excited,” Hermann said. “The kids have been showing up in droves. I think we started with 10 at our summer and conditioning program, and it’s picked up since then. We had about 45 to 50 today.”
Hermann, whose hiring became official July 15, becomes the 22nd head football coach for Danbury since it started playing 11-man football back in 1953.
“I know that Trey has come from some larger districts in the Houston area,” Danbury ISD Superintendent Greg Anderson said. “He comes to us with experience in football and also some experience on the administrative side of it as well. As an assistant AD, he comes highly recommended by those that have known him. He is excited about working with our students and excited about the opportunity to build this program up from junior high to high school.”
Hermann made his first priority getting the summer and conditioning program in order.
“I’ve come in with the philosophy that keeping the strength and conditioning program going in the right direction was something I jumped on right away,” he said. “That’s been our point of focus, and since then, the coaches and I have been organizing facilities to make sure it will be a good transition for us.”
Construction of the new Danbury Elementary School has moved the Panthers’ practices to the current elementary school’s playground area.
Hermann spent last season as offensive coordinator at Heights High School after serving as the head coach at Katy Taylor (2015-17). Before he took over at Alvin, he walked the sidelines at Bellaire (2009-11).
“When I was at Bellaire, it wasn’t this late, but it was the beginning of July when I took that position,” Hermann said. “I would say that this one was in a whole lot better place than Bellaire was when I got there, because there was only one coach on staff.”
The Panthers are coming off a 1-6 District 14-3A D-II mark in 2018 and have missed the playoffs the last five seasons.
“First of all, the 3A aspect is intriguing to me. As a 6A coach, they are very involved with the junior highs as far as going down there,” Hermann said. “But in this environment, I will actually get to go there and coach the kids. We’ve taken the approach where we will coach them from seventh to senior year, which gives us an opportunity to get there early in their developmental process and start growing kids from start.”
Being involved in the lower grade levels will help boost the number of athletes available when they get to high school, Hermann said.
“We want to get as many seventh- and eighth-graders out, which will only help us toward the future,” he said.
Seven starters return from last season, and Hermann said he will welcome anyone who wants to come out this year.
“Numbers in this game are a factor because injuries will happen, so the more the better,” he said. “This way we can rest them when we need to, and the fresher you are in the fourth quarter, the better.”
Danbury will hit the practice field early from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday to open 2019 training camp. He expects the coaches and players to be ready.
“We hit the ground running and we’ve already installed the offense and defense with our coaches, and actually, late last week we were into the special teams already,” Hermann said. “We’ve implemented our practice structure and even during the 30 minutes that we are allowed with our players, we started teaching them our warm-up things that we do. It will be those kinds of things that will make that first day of practice a bit easier for us.”
Hermann replaces Michael Mason, who resigned after posting a 9-23 in three seasons at the helm to move closer to family.
The Panthers will open the 2019 season at Humber Field hosting Brookshire Royal.
