Runners haven’t been able to get back on the track since the University Interscholastic League suspended all sanctioned activities until May 4, and some coaches and runners think track and field are done for the season.
“During spring break we worked out together, but after that, we couldn’t do that anymore,” Sweeny Lady Bulldog Daisy de Carlos said. “My coach (Shannon Permenter) gave us workouts, but once he figured track wasn’t going to happen anymore, he just stopped. My uncle (Rueben Solis) then started giving me workouts and I’ve been doing those ever since.”
The workouts she’s been doing have been long runs, with 4 to 5 miles on weekdays and 6 to 7 on the weekends.
In the two meets de Carlos competed in before the shutdown, she ran a personal best in the mile at 5 minutes, 54 seconds and wanted to get under 5:50 before the season ended. In the 800 meters, she wanted to get close to a 2:30 time.
Only a sophomore, she might have lost a season of track and field, but has two more years to try and break the Sweeny 800 record of 2:24.
Brazosport sprinter Kevin Davis, who is part of both the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relay teams, is set to play football at Northwestern State next season.
He doesn’t think track and field will resume because his coach hasn’t given him any workouts lately and how late it would be before they could run again, he said. But the senior is still working out and staying active for football.
“Every day I go outside and I run around my house. There’s a trail that’s sort of shaped like a horseshoe and it’s about the size of a track,” Davis said. “I also lift two times a day, once in the morning and at night.”
Davis said if track resumes, teams would probably head straight into district because there wouldn’t be time to have any other track meets.
Either way, Davis plans on going to Northwestern State one week after graduation to start the next chapter in his life.
