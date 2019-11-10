BRAZOSPORT 42, FULSHEAR 13
B 0 7 21 14
F 0 6 7 0
Scoring Summary:
B CJ Calhoun 3 run (Zeke Vegara kick) 11:01, 7-0 2Q
F 30 FG (Cole Burke) 10:03, 7-3 2Q
F 42 FG (Burke) 1:54, 7-6 2Q
B Kevin Davis 49 run (Vegara kick) 11:52, 14-6 3Q
F Jackson Edge 4 run (Burke kick) 9:02, 14-13 3Q
B Ray Bell 20 pass from Alex Villarreal (Vegara kick) 2:11, 21-13 3Q
B Davis 54-yard INT return (Vegara kick) 1:51, 28-13 3Q
B Davis 5 run (Vegara kick) 8:44, 35-13 4Q
B Calhoun 4 run (Vegara kick) 3:21, 42-13 4Q
B F
First Downs
16 9
Total Yards
339 197
Turnovers
1 3
Rushing
42-291 25-69
Passing
48 128
Comp/Att
4-9 14-25
Fumbles
0-0 1-1
INT
1 2
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: Kevin Davis 13-121, CJ Calhoun 8-49, F Gary Garrett 15-61
Passing: B Alex Villarreal 3-5 48, F Jackson Edge 14-25 128
Receiving: B Ray Bell 3-48, F Bexley Truman 4-58
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.