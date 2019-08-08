SWEENY COACHES Randy Lynch Head coach James Howell Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Shannon Permenter Quarterbacks Labarron Burden Running backs Mark Durham Offensive line Carlos Locker Off. line/tight ends Dale Ryan Co-def. coord./safeties Jim Ashworth Co-def. coordinator/defensive line Chris Gerbich Outside linebackers Crayton Henry Inside linebackers Chris Robbins Outside linebackers Ron Stewart Cornerbacks/sp. teams
SWEENY — Classes haven’t started at Sweeny High School yet, but the Bulldog football staff already has been doing a lot of teaching.
“Lots of teaching of fundamentals going on,” Sweeny head coach Randy Lynch said. “We are slowing things down a little bit and possibly not doing as much as we’ve done in the past until they can grasp what we are trying to do. We will find out where we are in that first scrimmage with these new kids.”
When Lynch took over the Bulldog program in 2016, he dealt with quite a few sophomores. It’s deja vu for the 2019 squad, which returns only six starters from a year ago.
“We lost a lot off last year’s 10-2 team, but we had a solid JV bunch and with our freshmen going undefeated, we will be counting on a lot of those players,” Lynch said. “We are looking at possibly 10 to 12 sophomores that we will be playing and contributing quite a bit on Friday nights. At least that is what we are looking at.”
The Bulldogs have been consistent, making the playoffs 10 of 11 years since 2008. It will be a challenge to extend that run with so many young players having to play key roles — and even returning players lacking experience.
“We are looking at four sophomores and one junior on the offensive line and that junior played a couple of games for us last year in a backup role,” Lynch said. “We will have a senior quarterback, but he didn’t get many reps and our lone starter on offense is a receiver. We will have two backs that started on defense that will have to play both ways. We will have quite a few of those as well.”
The Bulldogs tried to move the young players’ development along by having them play 7-on-7 over the summer, giving some a chance to stand out.
“Playing 7 on 7 helped but we only have one offensive starter returning and the five on defense,” Lynch said. “We have a lot of young players, so we will go through some growing pains early on in the season, especially in the nondistrict schedule. So hopefully, by the time we get rolling by midseason, everything will be caught up.”
Sweeny will scrimmage a couple of good teams in Bay City and El Campo before opening Aug. 29 on the road against Grand Oaks.
Keeping the coaching staff intact could be a big plus for the Bulldogs this season.
“I’ve been blessed to retain a majority of my staff and it is always good because we know what we demand and how each one works,” Lynch said. “Here it is about expectations on all levels with the coaching staff and the players.”
