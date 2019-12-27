CLUTE
Both the Brazoswood Lady Bucs and Brazosport Lady Ships made the championship round of the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic back in 2015, a task that will difficult to duplicate this year as both teams have had recent struggles.
Sixteen girls teams will compete for the championship when the 47th annual Holiday Classic opens today in the Brazoswood High School and Brazosport High School gyms. The girls’ championship will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brazoswood’s Performance Gym.
BRAZOSWOOD
So far it’s been tough sledding for the Lady Bucs (4-15) this season, who will open the tournament against Pasadena (4-12) at noon today at the Performance Gym.
With only two seniors on the roster, the Lady Bucs are looking to compete while gaining experience. The seniors have provided leadership, with Nataly Segler leading in point production and Jamia Ecby leading in rebounds.
“We’re a young team, trying to get better and be more consistent,” Brazoswood Lady Buc coach Douglas T. Watson said.
Underclassmen Christina Twig Bolton, Macy Leger, Reagan Blank, Citlalic Montejano and Rae’vny Jackson are among the other contributors on the court.
The Lady Bucs come into the tournament on a four-game skid.
“For us it is about getting more opportunities to get better and be a more consistent team and be the team we want to be,” Watson said. ”We’ve been playing on the road a lot and it’s good be at home and play in front of our own fans.”
A win will pit Brazoswood against either Lake Creek or Texas City at 6 p.m. today in Performance Gym. But a loss will send the Lady Bucs to the consolation bracket to face the loser of Terry and El Campo at 6 p.m. in Gym 2.
Brazoswood won the Silver bracket consolation last year.
BRAZOSPORT
The Lady Ships (9-6) will take the court at 1:30 p.m. today at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym against Galena Park (2-13).
Brazosport is 2-3 in its last five games and comes into the Holiday Classic with a roster that has played together the last two or three seasons. Senior Mikaya Burton is a four-year player on varsity, and fellow senior Simone Fuller is a three-year varsity player who can be pretty active around the bucket.
“We would like to continue to build and grow as a team. We have a team that can shock some people this year,” Brazosport Lady Ship coach Kayla Josey said. “Senior guard Mikaya Burton and Treanna Johnson are shooting the ball well, and Aja Gore has more control and will be hard to stop during district play.”
A victory against Pasadena will send the Lady Ships to a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against either Alvin or New Caney Porter. A loss sends them to the consolation bracket against Port Niches-Grove or Channelview at the same time in Gym 2.
“We’ve had multiple games with four or five players in double digits, and the girls are starting to gel,” Josey said.
The Lady Ships wound up in the bronze bracket and beat Sweeny in the 2018 championship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.