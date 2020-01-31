CLUTE — Just a step away from reaching the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet, Brazoswood Buccaneer swimmers will take to the water today in the Class 6A Region VI preliminaries hoping to advance to Saturday’s championships.
The Pearland Recreation Center & Natatorium will host the preliminaries today and championships on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. on both days. The top eight times in each event will advance to the championships, with the next eight times to consolations also on Saturday.
“The times are so close all across the board. You can go from 24th to eight because times are so close,” Brazoswood swim and dive coach Robert Brown said. “It can be something as small as a bad start, good start, good turn or bad turn.”
Freshman Minnie Tran is the highest individual event for the Lady Bucs in the 50-freestyle race with a 24.96 second time. She is less than a second from the top seed, Kingwood (24.10).
Also seeded sixth is the 200 medley relay for the Lady Bucs, 1:53.77. Another sixth seed is 400 free relay, 3:44.74 with Tran also holding down a No. 8 spot in the 100 butterfly, 59.22.
For the Bucs it will be a steeper climb to get into the championship round. Leading the way into the preliminaries will be junior Myles de Valcourt, in the 100 breaststroke, 1:00.85 where he is seeded No. 9.
Seeded 10th is de Valcourt with the 100 free, 48.45 along with the 200 free relay, 1:35.85 and the 400 free relay, 3:27.28.
At No. 12 is the 200 medley relay, 1:47.63.
“It’s going to be a long day. There’s going to be a lot of sitting around, but I think both (diving and swimming) will have their best days,” Brown said. “There will be some tough competition out there, it’s not going to be easy getting out of region, but I think we can do it.”
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.