WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia senior Haylie Oakes was an honorable mention for The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County softball team last year after playing the sport she loves since she was 4 years old.
Playing center field, her best softball memory in her four years as a Lady ’Neck is a milestone that happened in her senior season.
“I got my first one this year, finally” Oakes said. “It was our last scrimmage against Van Vleck, definitely my favorite softball memory,” she said. “It felt good, my dad (Shawn Oakes) every year always says, ‘You better get a home run,’ and I finally got one.”
Last season, Oakes had a .434 batting average with 23 hits and eight RBI to help her team get to the area round of the playoffs.
At 5-foot-6, she started as a slap hitter, someone who is able to make contact with the ball while moving forward to get momentum heading toward first base. She switched up her hitting style once she became a varsity player.
“Nobody knows I can do it because I don’t do it anymore, but not many people know how to do it,” Oakes said. “Once I made varsity and they figured out I was a power hitter, I just kept hitting for power.”
Oakes has played in the outfield her entire time at Columbia, and even though she likes a lot of aspects in softball, she prefers having a bat in her hand during a key situation.
“Hitting,” Oakes said. “I like getting a hit and moving a runner to score. That’s probably the best part.”
Living in the West Columbia area all of her life, she has been part of the tight Roughneck community and grew up playing with a lot of the same people she plays with now.
That familiarity is one of the better aspects of their team. Since they have played with each other for so long, they are comfortable around each other and know the tendencies and capabilities of their teammates.
For Oakes, she would be classified as the charismatic one.
“Very outgoing, goofy, but I get the job done.” Oakes said. “I’m just funny. I always make them laugh.”
As a leader on the field and in the laughing department, she has enjoyed her career as a Lady ’Neck.
Something she hasn’t enjoyed is how her senior season has been engulfed by uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, putting the sports world and routine life in disarray.
“I definitely don’t like it because I was looking forward to our season this year,” Oakes said. “We wanted to do something special this year.”
Oakes said the team wanted to come together and work hard to make it as far as they could in the playoffs, with the furthest being the region semifinals in her freshman season.
Personally, she wanted to become a better leader on and off the field by improving her skills and pushing her teammates to do the same.
With the chances of softball coming back in doubt, she still has soccer that has a higher possibility of getting back on track depending on what UIL hands down for the future before or after May 4.
Playing both sports isn’t as difficult as it may seem, she said.
“It wasn’t very hard because they made a schedule for us to let us know where to be for what and all the games are on different days except for tournaments,” Oakes said. “So it was fun.”
Oakes plans on going to college, but hasn’t decided where. She wants to be an ultrasound technician.
