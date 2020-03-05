LAKE JACKSON
A dozen Brazoria County Wrestling Club youth members will head to the Youth State Championships in Round Rock this Saturday and Sunday, and there are high hopes the small club can pull off big-time results.
Wrestling at the Round Rock Sports Center kicks off at 8 a.m. both days of the double-elimination tournament.
“I believe this is the largest number that we have taken to state in the 10 years that I have been coaching,” Brazoria County Wrestling Club coach Chris Dice said.
The youth wrestlers range from the 4- to 5-year-old age group to 11-year-olds.
“I think it will go fairly well for us with the 12 kids that we are taking, because we took 12 to Houston Nationals and wound up 27th overall as a team,” Dice said. “I think we can improve on that, hopefully moving up to the top 20s. We are not one of the biggest clubs in the state, but if our kids wrestle hard, fighting for every point, we have a chance.”
Wrestlers are divided into two divisions — Open, which is for anyone with experience under their belt, and Novice, which is for first- and second-year wrestlers.
Dallas Chavez, one of three 11-years-olds, is an Open Division 3 wrestler in the 110-pound category.
“Every wrestler has their own style. Some like to stay low, take lots of shots and attack ankles, while others are more upper body and want to lock you up to try and throw you,” Dice said. “I don’t know if Dallas has figured out which one of those styles he is, if that makes sense.”
Whichever it is, it is working.
“He has an unorthodox style, but one of the cool things about this sport is that one doesn’t have to fit in a box to be successful,” Dice said. “He’s figured out what he wants to do on the mat and how he wants to wrestle. For him it’s all about learning how to improve on it.”
Eleven-year-old Jayte Jones is in the 95-pound category of the Open and Novice Division 3.
“Jayte has been a bit more focused on technique, because he’s always been aggressive and strong,” Dice said. “But now that he has a handle on his technique, he is seeing his growth in the sport.”
Dominic Espinoza, also 11, is in his sixth year wrestling for the club. Dice said he’s had a breakout year in the 90-pound Division 3 and is an Open wrestler.
“He’s got a tough road ahead of him in one of largest brackets in the tournament,” the coach said. “He has a chance to be back on podium and improve his rankings, because now he believes in the process, is in better shape and his confidence has grown and is just pushing harder.”
First-year wrestler Chloe Del Campo is one of two girls making the trip to Round Rock. Del Campo is 55 pounds, 10 years old and will wrestle in Novice Division 3, wrestling both boys and girls, as well as the Girls Division 3 for girls only.
“She’s been a quick learner and I think will do well in tournament,” Dice said. “In the girls division which is open, Chloe will wrestle some with girls with experience on her. But she can jump in and hold her own.”
Brady Mergenhagen is a 9-year-old, 115-pounder who will wrestle both Open Division 2 and Novice Division 2.
“Brady wrestled at state and placed last year, but just needs to keep working hard and keep improving. I don’t see why he can’t make podium this year at state again because he is an athletic kid,” Dice said.
Wrestling in a tough 100-pound, 9-year-old class will be Austin Chavez, who is an Open Division 2 wrestler.
“He recently placed at Houston Nationals and just has a high ceiling because he’s got the potential to be very good in a tough weight class,” Dice said.
Eight-year-old Braedyn Valenzuela is 65 pounds and in the Open Division 2, while brothers Manuel Villegas is in Open Division 1 and Novice Division I and Dominic Villegas is in Open Division 2 and Novice Division 2 in the 61-pound category.
“Braedyn this year has started to see what he is capable of and is putting his aggression with technique and is one of the veterans on team,” Dice said. “Manuel Villegas and his brother Dominic are two strong kids. Manuel has got a lot of potential and opportunity to place this year, while Dominic can sometimes a bit overaggressive and will miss technique, but if he stays focused, he will have a chance to make a splash in the tournament.”
In the 6-7-year-old Open Division 1 and Novice Division 1 is 46-pounder Ian Del Campo, who placed last year at state in El Paso.
The two youngest wrestlers are in the Open Tot category are Maverick Chavez at 56 pounds and Annika Villegas, who is 38 pounds and wrestling both Open TOT and Girls Division. Both are making state for the first time.
“Maverick is a second-year wrestler who doesn’t get worked up with situations like for big tournaments,” Dice said. “Annika is the smallest on the team but is a good fighter with a big heart.”
