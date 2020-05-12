FREEPORT — Brazosport will have someone new leading its program next season for the first time since 2015.
Brazosport ISD announced Friday former Brazoswood assistant coach Chris Nabors will be the new head baseball coach for the Exporters, taking over from Ken Schulte.
“First off, I’m just very excited about the opportunity. I’ve been an assistant for 13 years under Coach Bobby Williams and Coach (Mike) Cressman and I’m just excited about the opportunity,” Nabors said. “I just want to establish a lot of pride. Brazosport has a winning tradition in all their sports, and I want to provide a winning culture and structure built on hard work.”
We want to have consistency year in and year out, and we want positive role models for our kids now and for the future to be successful, Nabors said.
A Brazoswood graduate, Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell liked Nabors’ knowledge of the game and understanding of what it takes to win, Weddell said. It also helped that Nabors was accustomed to the district’s culture, administration and athletics and how they support and promote each other.
“He’s been associated with a winning program with Brazoswood over the years and he’s a BISD kid,” Weddell said. “His enthusiasm with making Brazosport a powerhouse and having the success he’s had seemed to be a perfect.”
Nabors’ former boss at Brazoswood believes he’ll do well leading the Ships.
“I think Chris is going to do a great job. He’s worked with the pitchers and he’s very knowledgeable on the game,” Cressman said. “We’re definitely going to miss him, but it’s a good opportunity for him.”
Weddell is optimistic Nabors will do his best to make Brazosport baseball a top program for years to come, the athletics director said.
“He’ll continue the teach the fundamentals Coach Schulte taught and inspire enthusiasm in the program and make the most of the talent we have,” Weddell said. “His background is pitching and he wants to develop them as best he can. He’s got great rapport with players and a great fundamental knowledge the game. Coach Schulte did a good job for us, and it’ll be hard for us to replace him.”
Schulte coached Brazosport from 1995-2003 and 2015-2020. He had more than 100 career wins and one district title in 1997 as well as five all-state players in his tenure as head coach.
