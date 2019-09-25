Brazoswood beat Alief Elsik 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12
Foster beat Angleton 25-13, 25-5, 25-11
Sweeny beat Brazosport 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8
Columbia beat La Marque 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Palacios at Danbury, No report
BCS at Huntsville Alpha Omega, No report
Arcadia beat Angleton Christian 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
