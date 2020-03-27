Golf courses in Southern Brazoria County have been some of the few outlets for local residents to cure their cabin fever, but they have at least one less place to tee it up.
Freeport Municipal Golf Course closed at 6 p.m. Thursday and will remain shut until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We do have a lot of people, residents and out-of-town, that play at our course, and that’s great under normal circumstances, but I don’t want people coming in from out of town at the moment and risking our residents’ health when they don’t have to,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. “The overall actions we took is because we realize this is not a short-term problem and we have to make sure our residents are safe.”
The other area courses intend to stay open under a waiver in the Brazoria County Stay Safe at Home Order, which ordered all non-essential businesses be closed through April 3. Though golf courses aren’t an essential business, County Judge Matt Sebesta believes the unique parameters of the activity make it a safe place for players.
“Golf courses are a big park and it is a social distance sport,” Sebesta said. “People can easily be spread out and I believe their managers run them in a smart, responsible manner and take into account social distancing. It’s an opportunity for people to get some fresh air and enjoy themselves in a reasonable way. It’s no different than going to the park or going out jogging.”
West of the Brazos Golf Center in Brazoria will remain open and continue its best practices, General Manager Phyllis Stedman said.
“We’re just going to double down on our rules and regulations about people staying six feet away from each other and doubling down on sanitizing everything,” she said.
West of the Brazos is going forward with requiring tee times and enforcing its customers to staying 6 feet apart and having no more than four people in the office at one time.
They’re also allowing only one person per cart and for golfers to keep their bags on the driving range at least 6 feet from each other as well. Stedman said for any further information, to call the shop at any time at 979-798-4653.
The Austin Bayou golf course in Danbury will stay open under normal operating hours. Course employees are doing their part to keep things as sanitized and clean as possible while limiting two people inside the pro shop at a time, a course representative said.
“The Garretts run a great operation in Danbury,” Sebesta said. “I know they’re doing a good job as well as our other golf courses in the area. It’s up to the owners whether they want to stay open or not. It is their choice.”
The Wilderness could not be reached for comment.
