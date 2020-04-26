Brazosport High School led the county in individual awards for The Facts’ All-County 2019-20 selections for boys’ basketball with three Exporters earning titles.
Rayleen Bell earned offensive player of the year and Hayden McDaniel took home best free throw shooter. Exporter Jared Cooper and Brazoswood Buccaneer Vontroy Miller both shared newcomer of the year and Sweeny Bulldog Bryson Soistman earned defensive player of the year.
OFFENSIVE
Bell was electric for the Exporters all season, scoring 22.3 points per game while adding 5.5 assists and 6.2 steals. He put in the work on both sides of the ball and made plays when the team needed them the most.
His favorite moments were being with his team and finding out he would play at the next level.
“Making it to the second round with my team and getting offered to play basketball and football were the best parts for me,” Bell said.
Arkansas Baptist and Central Baptist, both in Arkansas, offered Bell a chance to play college athletics in football and basketball. He chose to play basketball at Central Baptist.
“I just feel like I’m better at basketball than football,” he said.
Bell was also the co-offensive player of the year for District 24-4A with Columbia’s Cameron Ward.
DEFENSIVE
Soistman had the nickname “Mr. Double-Double” as he led the Bulldogs in points and rebounds with 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.
“I did a lot. We were smaller this year than last year so I was able to get a lot of rebounds,” Soistman said. “Getting to bond with my teammates and getting close with my teammates forged a friendship for life.”
Soistman plans on playing basketball somewhere in college, but doesn’t know where yet. If he could play anywhere, it would be Duke University.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Cooper played a key role in Brazosport’s run in the playoffs, contributing 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He moved up to varsity once district play started.
Head coach Travis Pittman was surprised with how well he produced, Pittman said.
Cooper also earned a second-team selection for District 24-4A.
Miller was a big defensive presence for the Bucs as the sophomore and started during all district games. He earned a second-team selection for District 23-6A this season as a sophomore and should be a leader on the team in coming years.
FREE THROW
McDaniel was a specialist at the free throw line, hitting 80 percent of his shots from the charity strike this season. He was the second leading scorer for the Exporters, scoring 18 points per game to be an offensive threat from anywhere on the floor.
“It’s probably my shooting. I feel like I can do more like getting to the rim and having the ball in my hands,” McDaniel said. “Probably the best part of this season was enjoying it since it was my last year. I haven’t really thought of it like that.”
McDaniel was also a first-team selection for District 24-4A. He hopes to go to junior college and play basketball.
SIXTH MAN CJ WALKER
Walker came off the bench and contributed to the Wildcats with six points and two rebounds per game.
“CJ moved in this year from Deer Park and brought a bunch of leadership for the team,” Angleton head coach Thomas Josey said. “He got into a slump shooting wise early in the season and we talked him out of it and got him helping the young guys. He can get to the basket at will and it was nice having him this year, like a starter coming off the bench.”
Walker is a junior and will be back next season.
