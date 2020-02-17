LAKE JACKSON
A pioneer in a popular fighting s tyle in UFC and other fighting competitions visited Brazoria County and he came to teach.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend and former UFC champion Murilo Bustamante hosted a seminar at the School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team on Saturday with the aim to pass on any knowledge he had to the students of his school in Lake Jackson.
“My goal was to come and help them and pass along my experiences and help them get better,” Bustamante said. “It’s hard to teach them everything with one class, but I wanted to ask them what they wanted to do, what they wanted to learn and show them my style. This way it’s better to help through their questions.”
As the leader of Brazilian Top Team, Bustamante hosts seminars at his schools throughout the world to help others learn from him.
He has achieved the highest level of belts, the coral belt, in his years 32 years of fighting and is happy he can impact the world with his knowledge throughout the years.
“It’s good. I want to pass on my experience of fighting and my experience of life as a professional fighter,” Bustamante said. “Sometimes jiu-jitsu not only helps people in fighting, but in their own lives and hopefully they can bring the experiences from the match to real life. Whether it’s cutting weight, what diets to use or how to work their mind to compete. Everything that I’ve learned in my life I try to make it easier for others to understand.”
To start the seminar, Bustamante asked the group of students for three questions they’d want to learn the answer to and he demonstrated with school owner Fernando Halfeld and other black belts.
Bustamante was thorough in how he talked through and demonstrated each body movement, whether it was gaining an advantageous mount position from the half-guard position, learning about the various techniques to escape side control, submissions and other techniques.
With the vast amount of seminars he’s had over the years, he is proud people have taken his knowledge and used it in positive ways for themselves.
“It’s awesome. It makes me super happy and it’s a big reason why I like to come here and my other schools,” Bustamante said. “When I come back people approach me and tell me the positions and advice I gave them years ago that changed their game and helped them be better in life and it shows things are working. And it happens pretty often.”
Cliff Vandergrifft, a student at the school, has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for a number of years and was excited at the opportunity for the seminar at a school he fell in love with.
“It’s kind of a big deal. I’ve never met him before, but you see someone’s name on your gi (uniform) forever and you used to watch him way back in UFC, so he’s a big deal,” Vandergrifft said. “Here it’s all about getting better with something we enjoy and it feels like home.”
Bustamante has been training others for years and said the Brazilian Top Team schools have been like a family around the world. For Halfelds, Bustamante has not only been a teacher, but a close friend and companion. Halfelds, now 28 years old, has known Bustamante since he was 14 and has learned a lot to pass down at his own school.
“He always helped me a lot and was an inspiration for me,” Halfelds said. “He led us by example and we have a good relationship. Him and the guys at the top for the school helped me out. Made things easier for me when I opened up the school and made it possible for me to do this.”
