Storylines of all kinds make up the 66-year rivalry between the Columbia Roughnecks and Sweeny Bulldogs on the football field. These two teams have been going at it for 60 consecutive meetings and meet for the 67th time tonight.
Add another page to that wealth of history as Jalen Austin will be going up against younger brother Treylan Austin at Griggs Field.
Living under the same roof as Treyland, Jalen Austin made a bold decision in December 2018 to transfer to Columbia High School from Sweeny.
“I made that decision because I thought it was going to be a better fit for me at Columbia,” Jalen said. “I also wanted to play on a team that played better competition.”
That commitment instantly created a rivalry within the family, especially after Treylan made the varsity for the Bulldogs.
“I knew it wouldn’t divide the family just because of that,” Jalen said. “In fact, it’s made us stronger as a family.”
A senior, Jalen is a defensive back and also gets to run the ball on offense.
Treylan Austin is just a sophomore and also a defensive back/running back.
“For me it felt good to make varsity, and I was a bit surprised that I made it,” Treylan said. “But once I was on it, I just thought about playing against my brother Jalen. I knew that if I would have a shot at him, I wanted to hit him hard.”
Caught up in the middle of this is of course the family, including mom LaTonya Boulden.
“We all still live together, but I didn’t want (Jalen) to move,” she said. “But eventually I said that he could go because he wanted to better himself.
“It is hard to say who is going to win, but I do know that whoever wins, we are all still going to be happy.”
For now, LaTonya Boulden plans to spend the first half in the Sweeny rooting section, then move over to the Columbia side at halftime.
There are several similarities between the brothers, especially the positions they play and how both were sophomores when they joined the varsity team.
Jalen isn’t worried about facing his former teammates.
“I just want to run the score up on them because they keep talking noise to me,” Jalen said. “But it’s going to be fun just facing some of those guys that I grew up with playing this game since seventh grade. It is going to be a good experience.”
Originally from Angleton, stepfather Michael Boulden has also gotten into the act this week.
“We’ve just been trash talking between them both, and of course with them trash talking me,” Michael Boulden said. “It’s really just been going back and forth, and so far it has been a crazy week.”
Michael Boulden will spend the entire game sitting with the Sweeny Bulldogs fans and even predicted a score: Sweeny 28, Columbia 14.
Just another saga in the Columbia/Sweeny Battle of the Bernard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.