ANGLETON — Mired in last place in the District 24-5A volleyball standings, Angleton head volleyball coach Tala Allen was reassigned Monday.
With only seven district wins since 2017, the change came as the Ladycats head to Terry today to continue district play.
“Coach Allen and I sat down, and we made a decision which was best for the school district moving forward,” Angleton athletics director Jason Brittain said. “It was a mutual agreement.”
Standing at 0-4 in district play this season the Ladycats finished the district year at 5-11 last season and 2-12 in 2017. In district matches this year, Angleton has only won two sets.
In her first five seasons, Allen led the Ladycats to the playoffs, getting to the area round in 2016.
When Allen took over in the 2011-12 season, she broke a nine-year drought from the playoffs for the Ladycats.
Taking over on an interim basis will be Cheyenne Lansford, who’s been in charge of the freshman team.
The Ladycats will wind up the first half of district play with matches against Lamar Consolidated, Foster and Fort Bend Marshall after today’s match.
Angleton will kick off the second half of district play at home against Fort Bend Hightower on Oct. 1.
In her eight seasons at Angleton, Allen went 104-104.
