ANGLETON — Back on track after beating the Terry Rangers, Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain and the Wildcats are excited about their upcoming game.
The Wildcats (1-2, 3-2) will host District 10-5A D-1 rival Foster (2-1, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“We’ve had a very good week of practice, our kids are excited about playing Foster,” Brittain said. “I’ve been here for nine years and we’ve played them every year and we’ve both had some really good teams. We’ve kind of built an inner-district rivalry with them, so it’s always fun to play them.”
Angleton’s offense runs through Jordan Jones and JT Anderson, and they’ll be going up against a solid Foster defense that gives up 129 rushing yards and 281 total yards per game, both fifth in the district.
Jones leads the district in rushing with 628 yards on 82 carries and seven touchdowns, with the Wildcats deuce back Anderson rushing for 342 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries.
The difference in the game offensively could come down to Wildcat quarterback Justus Mayon and the receiving corps. Mayon completed just two passes against Terry — one to how own man that went for a 35-yard touchdown, and another that ended up in the hands of a defender after wide receiver Jaden Wall tipped it.
“He’s shown up to work every day and he does more for this offense than his completion percentage shows,” Brittain said. “He knows the ins and outs of our offense and is good at recognizing defenses and making the right calls.”
Mayon could have better success against a Foster team that is last in the district in passing defense, giving up 152 yards per game. Brittain and the Wildcats never stray away from their running game, but being able to work play-action passes will help them move the ball.
The Wildcat defense will have their hands full with the Falcon offense, which averages a district-best 508 yards a contest, including 291 passing and 217 rushing.
Falcon quarterback Mason Stubblefield leads the district with 1,674 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. They also have the No. 2 running back in the district in Mario Simmons, who has run for 625 yards on 84 caries and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver in Cody Jackson leads the district with 796 yards on 33 receptions with 13 touchdowns.
Defensive end Landris White and the Angleton defense will attempt to put pressure on the Foster offense and add to its 19 sacks for the season, with White having two of his own against the Terry Rangers.
“Landris is a very consistent person and player,” Brittain said. “Every game he’s giving his best and he’s always at the right place at the right time.”
The Wildcats are 7-5 all-time against the Falcons.
