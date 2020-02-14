Brazoswood wrestling will put its district success to the test when they send 13 wrestlers to compete this weekend in the UIL Region III-6A Championships at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.
The event begins with preliminary rounds at 9 a.m. today, with the championship matches happening Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class with advance to the state meet in Cypress.
“Everything went really smooth in practice and we’ve been working more toward polishing up on their favorite moves and what’s been working for them,” Brazoswwod head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “I couldn’t have asked more from them in one of our harder practices, and they’re ready to go.”
The Buccaneers have eight wrestlers while the Lady Buccaneers will have five in the competition.
First-time district champion Luc Nguyen opens the region meet against John Billings from Humble Atascocita in the 113-pound weight class. Reigning district champion Derek Cole (220) will wrestle Nathan Alonzo from Houston Heights to start his campaign for a state title.
Two-time district champion Nathanael Reyna (132) will compete against Nicholas Cordova, while surprise of the season Trevor Dyson (285) faces off against Angel Marrujo of Cypress Park.
Other Buccaneers competing for a spot in the state competition and the opening opponents are Sam Mcleod (120) against Christian Lopez (Houston Westside); Tobyn Sweazea (160) against Kevin Soto (Houston Westside); Caiden Roberts (170) against Kishawn Higgins (Katy) and Keaton Davenport (195) against Jayden Turner (Katy Cinco Ranch).
“With the younger guys, they have a little bit of uncertainty heading in, but that’s why we try and bring them in and show them around the place beforehand,” Roberts said. “The guys that have been here before understand it’s a business trip and what they need to do to be prepared.”
All the Lady Buccaneers competing in the region meet are newcomers since it is their first year of wrestling. Savea Cunningham (95) competes against Melissa Cifuentes from Cypress Springs while Vera Mae Gonzales (148) goes up against Liliann Gomez Botelho from Katy Morton Ranch.
The other Lady Bucs who will strive to qualify for state are Arianna Bardsley (102), who opens against Amanda Lee Mcaleavey (Cypress Creek); Jasmine McCaskill (119) starts against Djin (Didi) Box (Katy); and Angela Huffman (128) faces Olivia Mottley (Cypress Ranch) in the opening round.
Roberts believes in what each can accomplish despite them being rookie wrestlers, he said.
“Expectations regardless for anyone is work on what we’ve been teaching them,” Roberts said. “Don’t change what’s been working for you and what got you here. If they do that, I’m positive they’ll do great.”
