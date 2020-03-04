GIRLS SOCCER
Brazosport earned a big victory Monday in District 24-4A as they traveled to Bay City and came home with a 3-1 victory.
The win kept the Lady Ships tied with Columbia for first place, but they have a leg up on them in the tiebreaker.
Brazosport’s Karely Almanza scored all three goals for a hat trick with assists from Valerie Mendoza, Halyley Nanez and Samantha Garcia. Bay City scored five minutes into the match, but the Lady Ships held stern the rest of the way.
Brazosport (8-1-0) will host Columbia at Hopper Field Saturday.
Lady Dogs get shutout: The Sweeny Lady Dogs hosted El Campo on Monday at Bulldog Stadium, sending the Lady Birds home with a 6-0 loss in District 24-4A.
Forward Kayla York led all goal scorers with two along with an assist. Also scoring were Jaleigh McCarey with an assist; Kianna Holmes, Marci Rodriguez and Mikaela Schultz each scored a goal.
Now sitting at 4-5-0 in district play, the Lady Dogs are in fourth place and will travel Monday to Wharton.
BOYS SOCCER
Dogs squeeze by Ricebirds
The Sweeny Bulldogs beat El Campo, 2-1 at Bulldog Stadium in a District 24-4A matchup Monday.
Sweeny’s Justin Garner scored both goals, one on a penalty kick and the other off a header with a throw in by Trey Robbins.
The Bulldogs increased its fourth place lead on fifth place El Campo and is now 6-3-1 with a 12-8-1 overall mark. Sweeny will be at Wharton on Monday.
BASEBALL
Ships lose to Leopards
Playing on Monday in order to avoid the weather, the Brazosport Exporters lost a road game to Van Vleck, 7-5.
The Exporters (2-4 overall) Tristen Stowers suffered the loss going 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits with a walk. Stowers struck out two Leopards.
Getting hits for the Ships were Kariyen Goins with a three-run blast; Eddie Flores was 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two runs; CJ Clahoun had a single, RBI; Stowers had a double, RBI; Kristian Gillchriest recorded a double and Carson Soen added a single.
These two teams will get together again on the first day of the Southern Brazoria County Tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at Exporter Field.
Bulldogs drop close game: On Saturday at the Hit & Run Classic, the Sweeny Bulldogs lost to Waller, 6-4 in seven innings of play.
Each team had 14 hits with Collin Coker leading the way with three for Sweeny. Landon Hammond drove in two runs as well.
Garrett Nail went six innings with five strikeouts and Jorge Rios pitched the final inning with a strikeout.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season.
On Friday, Sweeny got its first win of the season by demolishing Needville, 8-2, behind four hits.
Tyler Mills led the way for the Bulldogs at the plate with a hit and two RBIs. Coker also got a hit with Rios driving in a run.
Rios also pitched three innings with a strikeout.
Wildcat JV wins tourney: The Angleton Wildcat junior varsity won the El Campo Tournament on Saturday by beating Houston Heights, 5-2.
Hayden Hibbetts pitched Angleton to victory by giving up two runs on two hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine.
Angleton tallied nine hits with Hibbetts and Colton Moss each had two hits.
Still in the same tournament, the Wildcat JV earned a win against Van Vleck, 11-0 behind the pitching of Aydin Nolasco.
Nolasco had nine strikeouts in a one-hitter with Angleton getting eight hits in the game.
In the second inning, Angleton scored five runs with Hayden Hibbetts, Nolasco and Jacob Monical all driving in runs.
Monical went 2-for-2 at the plate and Angleton also stole eight bases.
Also that day the Wildcats beat Boling, 4-3. In the third inning, Damian Robinson’s sacrifice fly drove in the winning run for the Wildcats.
Mateo Tobias allowed three hits and three runs over three innings, striking out four for the win.
Robinson, Sebastian Baladez and Jacob Monical each had a hit in the victory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.