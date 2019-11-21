Now that football season has come to an end, Brazoria County sports fans can give local basketball teams their full attention.
As teams compete in tournaments across Texas, it’ll be a good opportunity for coaches to scope out their team’s strengths and weaknesses before heading into district play.
GIRLS
BRAZOSWOOD (1-3) VS. THE WOODLANDS
SAN MARCOS TOURNAMENT
12:30 p.m. today
San Marcos High School Practice Gym
The Lady Buccaneers head to San Marcos to gain some experience before district play. Head Lady Buc basketball coach Douglas Watson said he knows what his team is capable of, especially on the offensive end.
“We’ve been shooting pretty well. Our shot selection has been a lot better and our spacing as well.” Watson said. “We could use improvement on the defensive end. We’re a young team and this tournament will help us get better facing teams across Texas.”
Watson singled out senior wing Nataly Segler as someone who has shot the ball efficiently since the season began.
ANGLETON (2-1) VS. LAKERIDGE
MCDONALDS TEXAS INVITATIONAL
Noon today
Deer Park Auxillary Gym
The Lady Wildcats have produced a good start to the season and want to keep that momentum going through the rest of the season. The team will be tested in a tournament filled with competitions across Texas as they strive to improve before district play.
Angleton also plays today at 4:30 p.m. against CC Memorial and 1:30 p.m. Friday against Deer Park at Deer Park Watkins before entering bracket play.
BRAZOSPORT (3-3) VS. TIDEHAVEN
BOLING TOURNAMENT
9:30 a.m. today
Boling High School New Gym
The Lady Ships have dealt with injuries early this season and haven’t featured their full squad since game one against Channelview. But that hasn’t discouraged the team from setting its sights high.
“We’re hoping to be able to work on the goals we’ve set for ourselves, both individually and as a team,” Lady Ships head basketball coach Kayla Josey said. “We’ve only seen the full squad in the first game and I’ll know a lot more about our team once we get everyone back. They’ve been playing more aggressively and we’re pretty quick and if we get on a roll we’re in good shape.”
Brazosport also plays at 12:30 p.m. today against Stafford, 9:30 a.m. Saturday against Giddings, and 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Rice Consolidated, all in the new gym at Boling High School.
COLUMBIA (5-1) VS. DANBURY
BOLING TOURNAMENT
8 a.m. today
Boling High School New Gym
The Lady Roughnecks have enjoyed a good start to the season, and the Boling Tournament will be another stepping stone for Columbia to improve upon that progress.
“I like playing tournaments early, they give us a chance to play more games and get more minutes before district play and get in basketball shape,” head Lady ‘Neck basketball coach Brett Nidey said. “This is definitely the most athletic team I’ve ever had in the four years I’ve been here. We’re not playing anybody in our own district, but we do get to watch some of the teams play, which is good.”
Junior Kirsten Bragg, senior Jada Rhoades, senior Myriah Wessells and junior Jamoryai Butler have shown to be key players for the Lady Roughnecks so far the season.
Columbia also play at 12:30 p.m. today against Rice Consolidated, 11 a.m. Saturday against Boling and 2 p.m. Saturday against Stafford.
SWEENY (1-2) VS. BOLING
BOLING TOURNAMENT
11 a.m. today
Boling High School New Gym
The Sweeny Lady Bulldogs are a young team that lost a lot of experience from last year, but they’re a team that’s willing to learn as the season goes on.
“We’re super excited about this year. We know it’s going to be a rebuilding year due to the experience we lost last year,” Lady Bulldog head basketball coach Dwayne Stevens said. “I love the effort and attitude they play with, we have to correct the unforced turnovers and the fundamentals, but we have the right attitude and we’re building for a successful future.”
Sweeny also play at 3 p.m. today against Stafford, 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Tidehaven and 2 p.m. Saturday against Danbury.
BOYS
BRAZOSWOOD (2-0) VS. SAM RAYBURN
MCDONALDS TEXAS INVITATIONAL
9 a.m. today
Rayburn High School Gym
The Bucs have had a good start to the season, notching wins over Fort Bend Austin and Pasadena to start. Look for the Bucs to try and keep that momentum in a tournament that’ll challenge them with teams all over Texas in contention.
They also play at 6 p.m. today against JJ Peace before going into bracket play Friday.
ANGLETON (0-2) VS. DEER PARK
MCDONALDS TEXAS INVITATIONAL
1:30 P.M. TODAY
DEER PARK WATKINS GYM
Being a young team, the Wildcats haven’t started 2019 the way people might have hoped. Head basketball coach Thomas Josey optimistic this tournament will help the team move in the right direction as they get more minutes and games in heated competition.
“We’ve had our ups and downs so far. We’ve had spurts of good plays and bad plays and we need to work on consistency,” Josey said. “I think defensively we play well and we’re incredibly athletic, once we learn how to play together and gel on the offensive side we’ll be good.”
Players Josey said to have impressed so far in the season are senior guard Garrett Patton, junior forward J.T. Anderson and freshman wing Atavion Sullivan.
The Wildcats also play Lamar Consolidated at 6 p.m. today at Deer Park Watkins before heading into bracket play on Friday.
ANGLETON CHRISTIAN (3-1) VS. CYPRESS COVENANT
KINGWOOD TOURNAMENT
5 p.m. Today
Kingwood Covenant
The Warriors have kicked their season off with a bang, winning their last game 50-47 against Pasadena First Baptist Academy. They will try to keep that momentum up to get to the championship of the tournament.
