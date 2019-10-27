SJCP 52, Brazoswood 0
SJ 28 7 10 7
B 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
S Dylan Campbell 10 run (Joseph Manero kick) 8:14, 1Q
S Camden Terry 31 fumble recovery (Manero kick) 3:12, 1Q
S Campbell 5 run (Manero kick) 1:46, 1Q
S Terry 52 punt return (Manero kick) 0:00, 1Q
S Alex Mays 25 run (Manero kick) 10:50, 2Q
S Campbell 23 run (Manero kick) 6:05, 3Q
S Manero 27 FG 1:36, 3Q
S Leland Smith 27 pass from Conner O’Hara (Manero kick) 8:11, 4Q
SJ B
First Downs 18 2
Total Yards 417 42
Turnovers 0 3
Rushing 38-318 22-12
Passing 99 30
Comp/Att 8-17 4-12
Penalties 6-50 3-25
Fumbles 0-0 2-2
INT 0 1
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: B, Caden Evanicky 12-17; S Dylan Campbell 13-129, Joel Crawford 14-107, Alex May 8-88
Passing: B, Trace Thompson 4-12-1, 30 yards; SJ, William Dickason 7-14-0 72, Conner O’Hara 1-2 27 yards
Receiving: B, Evanicky 3-21; SJ, Campbell 2-31 Leland Smith 1-27
Angleton 34, Texas City 21
A 0 7 7 20
TC 7 7 0 7
Scoring Summary:
TC Joseph McCarty 1 run (David Morales kick) 2:00, 1 Q
A Jose Rodriguez 2 run (Christian Cortez kick) 7:04, 2Q
TC Semaj McCall 10 run (Morales kick) 4:04, 2Q
A Justus Mayon 1 run (Cortez kick) 8:08, 3Q
A Jordan Jones 1 run (Cortez kick) 11:51, 4Q
TC Corday Williams 69 run (Morales kick) 11:34, 4Q
A Cameron Stone 61 pass from Mayon (Cortez kick) 4:26, 4Q
A JT Anderson 10 run (Cortez kick) 2:02, 4Q
A TC
First downs 21 12
Total yards 336 271
Turnovers 0 1
Rushing 38-215 40-202
Passing yards 121 69
Com/Att 11-14-0 2-5-1
Penalties 6-60 4-40
Fumbles 1-0 1-1
INT 1 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: A, Jordan Jones 20-102, JT Anderson 4-60, Jose Rodriguez 7-33; TC, Corday Williams 14-91, Semaj McCall 18-86
Passing: A, Justus Mayon 11-14-0, 121 yards; TC, Jacob Duran 2-3-1, 69 yards
Receiving: A, Jose Rodriguez 2-17, Bryce Ripple 2-16, Anthony Jackson 2-10, Cameron Stone 1-69; TC, Joseph McCarty-Davis 2-69
Sweeny 60, Houston Scarborough 0
S 19 28 7 6
HS 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
S Xavier Woods 40 run (kick failed) 11:25, 1Q
S Trey Robbins 2 run (Mason Massey kick) 6:23, 1Q
S Trayvon Brooks 2 run (kick failed) 3:32, 1Q
S Kaden Pate 12 run (Massey kick) 11:53, 2Q
S Robbins 1 run (Massey kick) 9:37, 2Q
S Treylan Austin 23 run (Massey kick) 5:58, 2Q
S Tyler Mills 18 interception (Massey kick) 4:48, 2Q
S Justice Clemons 25 run (Massey kick) 4:34, 3Q
S Austin, 29 run (kick failed) 6:57, 4Q
S HS
First downs 14 1
Total yards 263 0
Turnovers 0 3
Rushing 26-252 18-(31)
Passing yards 11 27
Com/Att 1-3-0 6-11-1
Penalties 1-5 5-30
Fumbles 1-0 2-5
INT 1 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: S, Xavier Woods 4-100, Kaden Pate 6-55, Treylan Austin 3-50; HS, Herchel Barthelemy 11-negative 9, Tre’Vuntae Davis 7-negative 22
Passing: S, Trey Robbins 1-3-0, 11 yards; HS, Tre’Vuntae Davis 6-11-1, 25 yards
Receiving: S, Caden Wilhelm 1-11; HS, Fredy Velasquez 3-22
Columbia 17, Brazosport 12
Columbia 0 7 10 0
Brazosport 0 0 6 6
Scoring Summary:
C Jame’son Rebector 1 run (Juan Rosas kick) 6:30, 2Q
C Garrett Irwin FG 24 5:14, 3Q
C Cameron Ward 2 run (Rosas kick) 4:05, 3Q
B Eddie Flores 27 pass from Alex Villareal (kick failed) 3:09, 3Q
B Daraell Preston 16 pass from Villareal (two-point conversion failed) 5:14, 4Q
C B
First Downs 16 9
Total yards 273 168
Rushes-Yards 57-226 14-10
Passing Yards 47 158
Comp/Att 2-8-0 12-19-1
Penalties 4-45 5-52
Fumbles 1-0 3-3
INT 1 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: C, Luke Arias 22-94, Jamaurion Woodard 15-64, Jame’son Rebector 8-28, Jordan Woodard 7-24; B, Alex Villareal 1-7
Passing: C, Cameron Ward 2-8-0, 47 yards; B, Alex Villareal 9-13-1, 123 yards
Receiving: C, Jordan Woodard 1-35, Sultan Abdullah 1-12; B, Ray Bell 5-46
