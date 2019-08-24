VOLLEYBALL
Facing some tough competition at the LCISD Varsity Tournament, the Columbia Lady ’Necks went 1-4, with its only win against Sealy on Friday.
In the second match of the day Friday, the Lady ’Necks needed all three sets to get by the Lady Tigers, 12-25, 25-22, 15-11, at George Ranch High School.
Against Sealy, category leaders were Myriah Wessells with 16 digs and Jayda Martinez adding 12; Bragg led in serve/receives with 17, Martinez had 14 and Wessells contributed 12; Kate Kondra and Claire Kondra each had a block; Alexis Presley and Bragg each had seven kills; Jada Rhoades had 19 assists; Kendall McNett had five service points.
Columbia opened the tournament Friday by dropping 8-25, 10-25 sets to George Ranch.
Martinez led in digs with three; McNett had nine serve/receives; Kate Kondra finished with a block; Claire and Kate Kondra had two kills each; Caroline Reese had six assists; and Martinez contributed a service point.
Taking on Cypress Park next, the Lady ’Necks lost 16-25, 10-25 as Bragg led in digs with seven; Martinez had 15 serve/receives; Claire Kondra finished with two blocks; Presley ignited with six kills; and Reese had 11 assists.
In the final match, Columbia dropped a 17-25, 17-25 match to Galveston Ball.
Bragg had 12 digs to lead the group as Wessells added 10 of her own; Martinez was in double digits with serve/receives with 11; Reese turned two blocks away; Bragg had five big shots; Reese had nine assists and Bragg had a service point.
On Friday in the first game of the day, Brenham came away with a 25-11, 25-14 sweep.
Bragg had nine digs with Martinez and McNett each with seven; Bragg had eight serve/receives; Presley led the killers with three; Reese and Jada Rhoades each had four assists; McNett had a service point.
In nontournament action Friday the Lady ’Necks lost to Texas City, 8-25, 7-25, 5-25 to fall to 5-6 on the season.
Bragg led in digs with 16, Wessells had nine and Martinez with eight; Bragg had 24 serve/receives and Martinez had 14 of her own; Bragg finished with three kills; Jada Rhoades four assists and Wessells had a service point.
In subvarsity play against, Texas City, the Lady ’Necks junior varsity lost their first match of the season with identical 23-25 set losses. Columbia fell to 10-1 on the year.
The freshmen Lady ’Necks also took it on the chin, dropping a 23-25, 25-21, 4-15 match to fall to 4-5 on the year.
