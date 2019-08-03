A pair of Angleton Wildcat infielders earned honorable mention spots on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Baseball Team.
Angleton’s middle defenders, Ethan Ebner and Gavin Baird, collected the honor on the team recently announced by state sports writers.
Ebner, a second baseman, made it through the season without commiting an error for the second time on varsity. In 55 total chances, he had 33 assists and 22 putouts, including nine double plays.
Shortstop Baird was a weapon at the plate, hitting .500 with a .593 on-base percentage, nine doubles, five triples, 27 RBIs, 34 scored runs and 19 walks. He struck out just five times.
Both also excelled in the classroom, earning academic all-state recognition earlier this summer.
Baird will continue his baseball career at Cisco Junior College this year.
Also making the honorable mention list was Alvin Shadow Creek’s Justin Anaya as a shortstop.
Colleyvillle Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt, who led his team to a 5A state championship, was named player of the year. He batted .482 with 15 home runs and 55 runs batted in and signed with the Kansas City Royals after they drafted him second overall.
The coach of the year was Colleyville Heritage’s Alan McDougal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.