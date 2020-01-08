ANGLETON — A long run in the second quarter have the Angleton Ladycats a comfortable lead as they went on to a District 24-5A win Tuesday over the Terry Lady Rangers, 54-30.
Leading only by two points after eight minutes of play, 8-6, Angleton watched Terry score back-to-back buckets to take a 10-8 advantage. But the Ladycats woke up and went on a 20-1 run across parts of the second and third quarters to take control of the contest.
Post Rebecca Bryant started the rally with consecutive baskets off assists from Dezaree Walker. After Terry’s Esther Oderinde sunk a free throw, the Ladycats continued their run with buckets from K’Mory Price and Walker off her own steal, with Walker picking up the foul for a three-point play.
Walker hit a short jumper then scored again off an assist from Selena Chaney, and Adriana Chavez came off the bench to chip in her own bucket before dishing to Walker for another to make it 25-11.
Right before halftime, Walker found Chavez just outside the three-point line, which Chavez drilled for a 17-point advantage at intermission.
“I thought we finished up pretty good here and we gave up some baskets,” Angleton head coach Dominique Thomas said.
The district victory ties the Ladycats with Lamar Consolidated at 3-4 in district play, a game behind fourth-place Foster. Angleton and Lamar Consolidated will go at each other Friday to finish out the first round of district play.
Of Angleton’s four district losses, all were by single digits — three points in overtime to Foster, four points each to Fort Bend Hightower and Manvel and seven points to Alvin Shadow Creek.
“I think right now our big thing is that we battle and battle and fight, but the last two minutes of these close games, we’ve lost has been because of us,” Thomas said. “Whether it’s lack of communication or turnovers, we just have not been solid in the last two minutes.”
A better result in the second trip through the district will start without senior guard Olivia Dilworth, who is out for three more weeks with an injury.
“Hopefully in two weeks we can start working her back in with rehab stuff,” Thomas said. “I know with her out, for everyone else, I don’t care what their job description is, I will need each and everyone on our team, whether it’s just for one possession. I need them to fight through every day, and it is something that I appreciate of them.”
Thomas also is working through an injury, having torn up her knee during a practice Jan. 2.
“I always scrimmage with my girls, but this happened with no contact on the court,” Thomas said. “I blew everything out — my ACL, MCL, meniscus and I even have bone contusions. So I will have surgery this Friday.”
Walker led the Ladycats (10-6 overall) in the win against Terry with 15 points and nine assists; Chavez tossed in 13 points; Chaney scored 11 points and Bryant finished with 10 points.
Terry, 1-7 in district play, was led by 14 points from Erineisha Grant.
