Five local volleyball teams will hit the road today to play in tournaments in Dickinson and Houston.
Four of those teams — Brazoswood, Angleton, Sweeny and Danbury — will play at the Dickinson Gator Classic starting today and continuing Saturday. Brazosport has a longer bus ride as the Lady Ships will be one of 24 teams in the Aldine ISD Tournament.
GATOR CLASSIC
Pool play will start today in the Black, Blue, White and Red brackets.
Brazoswood (3-6), in the White bracket, starts off against Morton Ranch at 10 a.m. today. They will face either Foster or Pasadena in the next match.
Other teams in the bracket are Fort Bend Kemper, Texas City, Angleton and Alvin.
Coming off its first victory of the season, the Ladycats (1-1) take on Alvin at 9 a.m., with Kempner or Texas City awaiting in the next round.
Head coach Tala Allen wants to see more fight from her Ladycats.
“I want to see more aggression from them. I want to see more intensity on and off the court,” Allen said. “When something happens on the court, I want to see that big eruption from them.”
A young team with only four seniors, the tournament will give Angleton a chance to gel before the district season.
“Another thing that we are working on is consistency. We’ve never been a big blocking team but we have the ability to be,” Allen said. “It is just about mechanics with us and consistency, and as the season progresses we are going to get better.”
The Sweeny Lady Dogs (1-1) will play in the red bracket starting at 10 a.m. today against Stafford, a team they swept last Friday. There were several bright spots in that match, but head coach Evaree Ray wants to see more synergy among the players.
“I want to see them play as a team and for them to work together through the tough times,” Ray said. “We play better when we are ahead, so almost like we are front-runners. When we get down, it is hard for us to come back from that because internally we shut down. Once we realize that a teammate is there to help, then they will realize that it is better to play as a team instead of individuals.”
Danbury or Alvin Shadow Creek awaits the teams in the next round.
Standing at 1-1 on the season, the Lady Panthers will face Shadow Creek at 11 a.m. in their first match. The Lady Panthers took a tough five-set loss Tuesday to Brazosport this past.
Playing in the Blue bracket will be Dickinson, Baytown Lee, Port Neches Grove, La Porte, Fortney, Second Baptist, Fort Bend Dulles and Alief Elsik. In the Black bracket, Friendswood, Nederland, Lamar, Channelview, Baytown Sterling, Lumberton, Manvel and Galveston Ball will play.
Championship and consolation brackets will play Saturday.
ALDINE TOURNAMENT
Brazosport (1-1) will play all three other Pool E members today — Klein Oak at 1 p.m., Little Cyrpess-Mauriceville at 3 p.m. and Aldine Nimitz at 4 p.m.
Pool play continues Friday. Championship bracket play will be Saturday.
